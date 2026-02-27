An Argument Against The Ban On Sale Of Meat And Fish In Bihar

Such a diversionary order is going to affect people from the marginalized communities like the Mallahs and nishads who are primarily fishermen but who often also try to earn a livelihood by selling fish in their makeshift shops next to highways, especially at the peripheries of city limits. Being a state with an abundance of flowing rivers throughout its territory, it is quite common for such riverine communities to squat with their daily catch in open markets or at the edges of designated market spaces to make a living. In the absence of designated mechanisms to resettle or re-establish such and integrate them into more formal market structures provided by the state, the enforcement of such a ban may only make such communities like the nishads and other lower OBC castes as more vulnerable against an extractive police force. The initial stringent norms of the prohibition policy, which have now been subsequently relaxed over the years, have already shown that the most marginalized communities were also the most vulnerable through heavy handed enforcements of well-intentioned laws. The discretionary enforcements of such bans also have a potential for discrimination on the basis of religion and increase the vulnerability of minority groups to further harassment thereby increasing conflict in the society. Depriving the poor and marginalized, who often buy from such makeshift shops, an easy access from their cheap access to protein is yet another ill effect of such a ban in a state ravaged with malnutrition and protein deficiency.