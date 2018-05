Oddball Courses

A job that requires you to taste 500–600 cups of tea a day for a handsome ­remuneration—doesn’t it sound ­idyllic? But to ­become a tea ­sommelier, you’ll need to do a properly ­accredited course at a university or institute. In this ­package, we look at 10 of the wackiest courses ­offered by educational ­institutions in India, from certificates in puppe­try (no masters there, ­sadly) to doctorates in food ­flavouring—and what doors they could open for you.

May 24, 2018