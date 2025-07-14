  1. HOME
'India Use Vaseline': Former Pakistan Pacer Makes Baseless Allegation Of Ball Tampering; Calls For Bizarre Examination
India A Women Vs Australia A Women Highlight, 1st T20I: IND A-W Fightback, But Kim Garth Helps AUS A Win By 13 Runs
Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1: Matt Henry Takes Five-For As Conway, Young Put Hosts On Top

Photos

| Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth : India Vs England, 5th Test Day 5
Mohammed Siraj's Five-for Leads India's Famous Oval Win To Level Series 2-2 In Pics
| Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky : West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I
Pakistan Beat West Indies In 3rd T20I To Win Series
| Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth : IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 4
IND Vs ENG 5th Test: India Search Four Wickets Against England's 35 Runs On Final Day In Pics
| Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky : West Indies Pakistan Cricket
Jason Holder Stars As West Indies Level Series In 2nd T20I
| Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth : India Vs England, 5th Test Day 3
IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Jaiswal, Siraj, Sundar Star As India Look For Nine Wickets
| Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth : India Vs England, 5th Test Day 2
India vs England 5th Test: Siraj, Jaiswal Star In Day 2 Back And Forth
| Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky : West Indies vs Pakistan 1st T20I
WI Vs PAK ,1st T20I: Pakistan Beat West Indies By 14 Runs In Florida
| Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar : India Vs England, 5th Test Day 1
India vs England 5th Test Day 1: Nair 52* Takes IND To 204/6
| Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar : IND vs ENG 5th Test - India Training
India Vs England 5th Test: IND Stars Take The Nets Ahead Of Oval Battle Against Ben Stokes & Co
| Photo: AP/Jon Super : IND vs ENG 4th Test-Day 5
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 5: Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar Secure Morale-Boosting Draw In Manchester
| Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar : India vs England, 4th Test Day 4
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 4: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul Keep Visitors' Draw Hopes Alive
| Photo: AP/Jon Super : India vs England, 4th Test Day 3
IND Vs ENG 4th Test: Bowlers Dig Deep But Joe Root's Record-breaking Innings Put England On Command
| Photo: AP/Jon Super : India vs England, 4th Test Day 2
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 2: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett Fight Back As Hosts Trail By 133 Runs In Manchester
| Photo: AP/Jon Super : Rishabh Pant IND vs ENG 4th Test-Day 2
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 2: Rishabh Pant Comes To Bat With An Injured Leg, Hits Crucial Fifty
| Photo: AP/Jon Super : India vs England, 4th Test Day 1
IND Vs ENG, 4th Test: Fifties From Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan Steer India To 264/4 At Stumps
| Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA via AP : India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI
IND-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur's Ton Helps India Women Beat England By 13 Runs To Win Series 2-1
| Photo: Danny Lawson/PA via AP : India Vs England 4th Test: India practice
India Vs England, 4th Test: Visitors Train In Manchester; Rishabh Pant Keeps, Bats Pain-Free
| Photo Courtesy: BCCI : Manchester United X Team India Collab
Man United X Team India Collab: When IND Cricketers Met Red Devils
| Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP : England vs India women's 2nd ODI
India Women Vs England Women, 2nd ODI: Ecclestone, Jones Help ENG-W Level Series 1-1
| Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar : IND vs ENG 4th Test: India training in Beckenham
India Vs England 4th Test: Jaiswal, Gill, Arshdeep Hit Nets; Rahul Remains Absent In Pics
| Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena : Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I
SL Vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Tanzid Hasan Tamim Stars As Bangladesh Clinch Series
| Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP : India Women vs England Women 1st ODI
IND-W Vs ENG-W, 1st ODI: Deepti Sharma's Valiant Knock Steers India Women To Victory
| Photo: Aaron Chown/Pool via AP : Indian men's, women's cricket teams meet King Charles III
Indian Men's, Women's Teams Meet King Charles After Lord’s Thriller - In Pics
| Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan : AUS vs WI 3rd Test Day 3
West Indies Vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3: Starc, Boland Star As WI Bowled Out For Second-Lowest Total
| Photo: Richard Pelham : India vs England Cricket 3rd Test Day 5: IND 2nd Innings
IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ravindra Jadeja's Heroics Not Enough, India Suffer Heartbreaking Defeat At Lords
| Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan : West Indies vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2
West Indies Pacers Shine Again But Batters Flop As Australia Take Big Lead
| Photo: AP/Richard Pelham : India vs England 3rd Test-Day 4
IND Vs ENG 1st Test Day 4: Late England Strikes Put India In Trouble
| Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP : India Women vs England Women 5th T20I
ENG-W vs IND-W, 5th T20I: England Women Gain Consolation Victory Against India Women
| Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan : WI Vs AUS 3rd Test
WI Vs AUS, 3rd Test: Shamar Joseph Shines As West Indies Take Day One Honours
| Photo: AP/Richard Pelham : India vs England Cricket 3rd Test Day 3: IND 1st Innings
IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Crawley, Duckett Survive Bumrah Scare After First Innings Score Tie In Pics
| Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar : India vs England Cricket 3rd Test Day 2: ENG 1st Innings
IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rahul, Pant Hold Fort For India After Jasprit Bumrah's Five-For In Pics

Cricket News
  1. Asia Cup 2025: Why Nepal Missed Out Despite Higher ICC Ranking?
  2. The Ashes 2025: McGrath Predicts Another England Whitewash, Says '5-0 – I Can't Make a Different One'
  3. Haider Ali Under Criminal Investigation In UK, Provisionally Suspended By PCB
  4. Bob Carter Bids Farewell To New Zealand Cricket After 21 Years of Service
  5. WI Vs PAK ODI Series: Matthew Forde Ruled Out Of Pakistan ODIs; Johann Layne Named Replacement
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs
  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens
  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees
  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw
  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m
Tennis News
  1. Victoria Mboko Vs Naomi Osaka, Canadian Open Final: Teenager Rallies To Claim First WTA Tour Title
  2. Ben Shelton Vs Karen Khachanov, Canadian Open Final: American Wins First ATP Masters 1000 Crown
  3. Cincinnati Open: Venus Williams Loses To Jessica Bouzas Maneiro In First Round
  4. Canadian Open: 18-Year-Old Victoria Mboko Beats Naomi Osaka In Final, Clinches First WTA Tour Title
  5. Canadian Open Final: Ben Shelton Rallies To Pip Karen Khachanov, Win Title
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

National News
  1. Islamic Influence Is Inseparable From Bengali Language, However Much Hindutva May Dislike It
  2. Erwadi’s Unchained Melody Of Dawa And Dua  
  3. Kerala Leads Coastal Revolt Against Centre's Deep-Sea Mining Push for Nuclear Minerals
  4. J&K Will Hardly Be Left With Any Books If Authorities Continue To Ban Literature: Kashmiri Author
  5. “Called A Spade A Spade,” Says Adoor Gopalakrishnan As Backlash Mounts On Controversial Remarks
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. White House Trade Advisor Says Imposition Of Additional Duty On India ‘National Security Issue’
  2. Putin, Trump To Meet In Coming Days, Kremlin Aide Says
  3. Stanford University Lays Off Over 360 Employees, Blames Trump-Era Funding Cuts
  4. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
World News
  1. Modi Says ‘India Will Not Compromise On Farmers’ Interests’, After Trump’s Tariff Hit
  2. Trump Warns Of 'Secondary Sanctions' After Imposing 50% Tariff On India; MEA Responds
  3. Israel Moves to Fully Occupy Gaza as Death Toll Mounts
  4. Japanese Baba Vanga Predicted Massive Disaster In Japan In July 2025; Sparks Mass Travel Cancellations
  5. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  1. Israeli Cabinet Approves PM Netanyahu's Plan To Occupy Gaza City
  2. Shibu Soren's Passing Leaves A Void In Jharkhand Politics; Will Hemant Be Able To Fill It?
  3. Toxic Silence At Sea: Greenpeace Blows Whistle On MSC ELSA 3 Disaster
  4. Hansal Mehta's Series Gandhi To Debut At The Toronto International Film Festival
  5. Shravana Purnima 2025: Date, Time, Fasting And All You Need To Know About Sawan Purnima
  6. NSA Doval Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin Amid Trump's Tariff Threats
  7. Aamir Khan’s Team Shuts Down Rumours Of His Involvement In Coolie’s Distribution
  8. Sports Highlights, 8 August: Shillong Face NorthEast United In Durand Cup; New Zealand Dominate Zimbabwe In 2nd Test