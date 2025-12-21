India's T20 World Cup Squad: Shubman Gill Dropped; Ishan Kishan And Rinku Singh Make Cut
The national selection committee on Saturday (December 20, 2025) omitted out-of-form vice-captain Shubman Gill from the 15-member Indian squad picked for the home T20 World Cup, as well as the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. All-rounder Axar Patel was named the vice-captain of the squad which also saw the return of an in-form Ishan Kishan, who pipped Jitesh Sharma as the second wicketkeeper behind Sanju Samson. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar admitted that Gill has been dropped from the squad for lack of runs. Rinku Singh, who was a part of the victorious Asia Cup winning squad made a comeback as the designated finisher in place of Jitesh. Ishan, apart from being the second keeper, will be the reserve opener.
