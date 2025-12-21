India's T20 World Cup Squad: Shubman Gill Dropped; Ishan Kishan And Rinku Singh Make Cut

The national selection committee on Saturday (December 20, 2025) omitted out-of-form vice-captain Shubman Gill from the 15-member Indian squad picked for the home T20 World Cup, as well as the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. All-rounder Axar Patel was named the vice-captain of the squad which also saw the return of an in-form Ishan Kishan, who pipped Jitesh Sharma as the second wicketkeeper behind Sanju Samson. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar admitted that Gill has been dropped from the squad for lack of runs. Rinku Singh, who was a part of the victorious Asia Cup winning squad made a comeback as the designated finisher in place of Jitesh. Ishan, apart from being the second keeper, will be the reserve opener.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2026 announced
Indian Mens T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, speaks as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia , centre, and Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar look on during a press conference for India's squad announcement for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at BCCI headquarter in Mumbai.
India squad for T20 World Cup 2026 announced
Indian Mens T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav smiles during a press conference for India's squad announcement for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at BCCI headquarter in Mumbai.
India squad for T20 World Cup 2026 announced
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, selection committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar, Indian men's T20 cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav and others during a meeting for selection of the Indian squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at the BCCI headquarters, in Mumbai.
India squad for T20 World Cup 2026 announced
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, centre, selection committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar, right, and Indian men's T20 cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav during a press conference to announce the Indian squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at the BCCI headquarters, in Mumbai.
India squad for T20 World Cup 2026 announced
Indian men's T20 cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav during a press conference to announce the Indian squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at the BCCI headquarters, in Mumbai.
India squad for T20 World Cup 2026 announced
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, centre, selection committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar, right, and Indian men's T20 cricket team captain Suryakumar Yadav during a press conference to announce the Indian squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, at the BCCI headquarters, in Mumbai.
