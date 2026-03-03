Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

February 28, 2026, Washington Dc, Virginia, USA: A woman with an Iranian flag painted on her face shout slogans during a protest condemning the war on Iran in Washington, DC, USA, on February 28, 2026. The United States and Israel launched what the latter called a decisive and unprecedented campaign against Iran, which retaliated with a barrage of missiles that sent residents running for cover on Saturday in cities across the west Asia Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

