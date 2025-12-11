Iran Is A 'State Uneasy About The Depth Of Social Change It Is Confronting': Fatemeh Aman

The compulsory hijab law is exactly as it was, but the public mood has changed noticeably. In Tehran, Shiraz, even parts of Mashhad, it is common to see women walking without a headscarf as if it were the most ordinary thing in the world. What strikes me is the confidence. People are not whispering about it or testing the limits quietly. They are simply living. The state is clearly aware of this shift. The morality police still appear, but not in the old rhythm. They might show up for a day or two, make a point, then vanish again. It gives the impression that they are present but not dominant, and that is new. The result is a sort of uneasy coexistence. The law is there. The disobedience is also there. And the state seems unsure how hard to push because it knows the street has changed more quickly than the system has.