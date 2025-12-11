Iran Is A 'State Uneasy About The Depth Of Social Change It Is Confronting': Fatemeh Aman

Fatemeh Aman, senior fellow at the Jamestown Middle East Institute, speaks to Avantika Mehta about Iran, moral policing, and the Islamic state’s future.

A
Avantika Mehta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Fatemeh Aman
Fatemeh Aman is a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute Photo: Illustration by Saahil
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Fatemeh Aman is a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute who has worked as a journalist and analyst for over 20 years.

  • The compulsory hijab law is exactly as it was, but the public mood has changed noticeably, she says. 

  • She says it is remarkable how Iranian women continue to carve out breathing space despite the regime’s pressure.

As recently as two days ago, women were walking around Tehran unveiled. The sight of a woman without her hijab would have once called for strict action by the country’s infamous moral police. However, on December 7, women even ran a marathon, many of them without the mandatory hijab. While many women have reported that this is like a “breather”, the fragile nature of Iran’s rollback on moral policing is evident from the fact that the organisers of the aforementioned marathon were arrested a day later.

Since the 12-day war, Iran has simultaneously relaxed its moral policing and increased arrests, summary trials and executions. Fatemeh Aman is a non-resident senior fellow at the Middle East Institute who has worked as a journalist and analyst for over 20 years. She spoke with Outlook’s Senior Associate Editor Avantika Mehta on the recent cultural shift and increased use of summary trials and executions in Iran.

1. Since the 12-day war ended, what concrete changes—if any—have you observed in the way morality police operate in public spaces?

The compulsory hijab law is exactly as it was, but the public mood has changed noticeably. In Tehran, Shiraz, even parts of Mashhad, it is common to see women walking without a headscarf as if it were the most ordinary thing in the world. What strikes me is the confidence. People are not whispering about it or testing the limits quietly. They are simply living. The state is clearly aware of this shift. The morality police still appear, but not in the old rhythm. They might show up for a day or two, make a point, then vanish again. It gives the impression that they are present but not dominant, and that is new. The result is a sort of uneasy coexistence. The law is there. The disobedience is also there. And the state seems unsure how hard to push because it knows the street has changed more quickly than the system has.

Related Content
Related Content

2. Do you see this as a structural shift in state policy, or a temporary tactical retreat in the aftermath of conflict? What makes you think so?

It feels very temporary. Nothing formal has changed, and nothing in the state’s language suggests that it intends to rethink the policy. Iran has a long history of pulling back at moments of vulnerability and returning to its usual course once the situation stabilises. This moment fits that pattern almost exactly. The state is watching and waiting, not reconsidering.

3. To what extent do you think wartime pressures—economic strain, public anger, or fear of unrest—have influenced the regime’s approach to moral enforcement?

These pressures are at the heart of it. Iran is living through a period of strain that people feel in the smallest parts of daily life, whether it is the price of groceries or the uncertainty in the political atmosphere. In such a moment, a heavy-handed hijab crackdown would be explosive. The leadership knows this. When the Israeli attacks happened, they created an atmosphere of fear and confusion, and the state used that moment to justify tightening control behind the scenes. It did not want dramatic public confrontations while tensions were already high. So, what looks like relaxation is actually the state moving pieces around. It reduces the chance of a spark on the street, while increasing pressure in areas that do not attract as much attention. It is a redistribution of force, not a reduction of it.

null - IMAGO / NurPhoto
After the 12-Day War: Is Iran’s Relaxation of Moral Policing A Chimera?

BY Avantika Mehta

4. Iran has often calibrated repression through women’s bodies. What does this moment reveal about the state’s larger political anxieties?

This moment tells us that the state is uneasy about the depth of social change it is confronting. Iranian women have become one of the most educated populations in the region. They excel in fields that were once closed to them. They have carved out space in sports, culture, and public life, and these gains have changed expectations in ways the political system never prepared for. And then there is Gen Z. You feel their presence everywhere. They are quick, informed, and far less intimidated than older generations were. They have grown up with access to the world, and because of that, the state cannot easily set the boundaries of their imagination. This combination, educated women and a fearless younger generation, creates a cultural landscape that is shifting underneath the system. The hesitation on hijab is really a sign of the state’s uncertainty about how to deal with this much change at once.

5. How are women and queer communities interpreting this change—are they experiencing real breathing space, or just a different form of surveillance?

Women describe it as a breathing space that feels surprising and a little fragile. They move through some areas with more ease than before. You can see it in cafes and parks, where people sit a bit more calmly, a bit less guarded. Still, there is an awareness that it can all change in a moment. Cameras are everywhere. Digital fines arrive without warning. Workplaces continue to enforce their own rules. The freedom is real but conditional, and everyone knows it. For queer communities, the picture is different. Their danger is not tied to the direct presence of the morality police. It comes from laws, from social exposure, from the constant risk of being identified. The street atmosphere may feel slightly softer, but their daily calculation of risk remains heavy.

Jafar Panahi sentenced to one year in prison in Iran - IMDb
Iran Sentences Filmmaker Jafar Panahi To 1 Year For 'Propaganda Activities'

BY Outlook News Desk

6. In your view, what would determine whether this ‘relaxation’ solidifies into reform or snaps back into repression, and what should journalists be watching most closely?

The only thing that would turn this into real reform is legal change, and we are nowhere near that. As long as the law stays as it is, the state has the option to tighten enforcement with very little warning. Internal politics will also play a large role. If the succession issue becomes tense, or if security institutions feel they are losing their grip, a harder line is almost inevitable. For journalists, the most reliable indicators lie outside the capital. Provincial court rulings, enforcement patterns in smaller towns, and the spread of digital monitoring systems show where the state’s priorities truly are. Tehran can be misleading, because the state often uses the capital to manage optics rather than reveal policy.

7. Executions and political arrests have increased since the Woman Life Freedom movement and even more since the 12-day war. How do you interpret this contrast between softer hijab enforcement and harsher repression elsewhere

The contrast is deliberate. On the street, the state faces a level of resistance that would be politically dangerous to challenge head on. It knows that a forceful hijab campaign could spark something much larger, and possibly much more enduring. So it steps back where its control is weakest. In institutions that it fully controls, the situation is different. Courts move quickly. Sentences become harsher. Executions rise. These are arenas where the state encounters almost no pushback, and it uses them to project power at a moment when it feels vulnerable. The Israeli attacks provided a narrative for framing this internal crackdown as a security necessity, though the people who bear the cost are ordinary Iranians, not the political elite. What is remarkable is that women continue to carve out breathing space despite this pressure. By refusing compulsory hijab in such large numbers, they have shifted the boundary of public behaviour in a way the state cannot easily reverse. It does not mean they are free, but it does mean that something fundamental in public life has begun to move.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: Chakaravarthy Traps Hendricks Early | SA 41/1 (5)

  2. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Eyes Two Massive Records - Check Details

  3. Biratnagar Kings vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, NPL 2025 Qualifier 2: LUL Roll Over BIK By 40 Runs To Enter Finals

  4. RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

  5. Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What's Left Of The Left: The Thin Red Line In J&K

  3. Voter Cards Dumped Near NH-12 In Nadia, West Bengal; Police Probe Underway

  4. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  5. Union Govt Informs Parliament of 17.06% Decline In Minority Affairs Budget

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  3. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  4. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  5. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

Latest Stories

  1. Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns 'Targeted Attacks And Harassment' Faced By Critics For Dhurandhar Review

  2. UP Cracks Down on Codeine Cough Syrup Trade; Over 10 Key Suspects Identified

  3. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  4. Sydney Sixers Vs Perth Scorchers Highlights, WBBL 2025 Challenger: PRS-W Beat SYS-W By 11 Runs To Enter Finals

  5. Daily Horoscope For December 11, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  6. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  7. Who Is A Comrade?

  8. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms