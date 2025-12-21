Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

Less than a day after being posted, at least 16 files pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein—including a picture of President Donald Trump—went missing from the Justice Department's public webpage. The administration did not explain or notify the public.



The lost files, which were accessible on Friday but unavailable on Saturday, including pictures of paintings of naked women and one that displayed a collection of pictures in drawers and along a credenza. A picture of Trump, Epstein, Melania Trump, and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's long-time associate, was found in a drawer with other pictures.