Epstein Files: Who Is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct?

Police are assessing claims that Mountbatten-Windsor may have shared sensitive or privileged information with Epstein while serving as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment — a role he held until 2011.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Prince andrew arrested
Reports previously indicated that Epstein maintained contact with Prince Andrew (first from left) even after the financier’s 2008 conviction in Florida for procuring a minor for prostitution. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office; police searched properties in Berkshire and Norfolk.

  • Allegations centre on his dealings with Jeffrey Epstein, including claims he shared sensitive information while serving as UK trade envoy.

  • Stripped of royal duties and titles, he now faces his most serious legal scrutiny yet.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office as part of an investigation into his past dealings with convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The arrest marks an escalation in scrutiny surrounding the disgraced former royal’s long-standing association with the financier.

Thames Valley Police reportedly confirmed on Wednesday that a man in his 60s from Norfolk had been arrested and that searches were underway at properties in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“We have today (19/2) arrested a man in his 60s from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. The man remains in police custody at this time,” the force said in a statement, according to BBC. 

The arrest came on Mountbatten-Windsor’s 66th birthday.

According to The Guardian, police have been assessing claims that Mountbatten-Windsor may have shared sensitive or privileged information with Epstein while serving as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment — a role he held until 2011.

Related Content
Related Content

Reports previously indicated that Epstein maintained contact with him even after the financier’s 2008 conviction in Florida for procuring a minor for prostitution. Emails disclosed in civil proceedings show Epstein suggesting adjustments to dinner plans at Buckingham Palace in September 2010, when Mountbatten-Windsor was preparing to travel to London.

Freshly released documents from Epstein-related files have intensified scrutiny. Among more than 20,000 pages of correspondence published this week is a July 2011 email in which Epstein appeared to confirm that Mountbatten-Windsor had been photographed with Virginia Giuffre.

“Yes she was on my plane and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew,” Epstein wrote to his publicist, Peggy Siegal.

The message appears to contradict Mountbatten-Windsor’s earlier public claims that he did not recall meeting Giuffre and his suggestion that a widely circulated photograph of him with his arm around her may have been doctored.

Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers, alleged that Mountbatten-Windsor had sex with her on three occasions when she was a teenager. He has consistently denied the allegations. 

The Mail on Sunday first publicly identified Giuffre in 2011 and published the photograph of her with Mountbatten-Windsor and Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in the United States for sex trafficking.

Additional images released by the US Department of Justice in connection with Epstein’s estate appear to show Mountbatten-Windsor in compromising positions with an unidentified woman, though the context of the photographs remains unclear.

Removed From Royal Duties

Mountbatten-Windsor is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and the younger brother of King Charles III. Once a senior working royal, he withdrew from official duties in 2019 following public backlash over his association with Epstein.

In 2022, Buckingham Palace removed his military affiliations and royal patronages. In October 2025, King Charles III initiated a formal process to remove his remaining royal titles, including “Prince” and “Duke of York.” He is now officially known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Despite losing his titles and public role, he remains eighth in line to the British throne, as altering the line of succession would require an Act of Parliament.

Mountbatten-Windsor was married to Sarah Ferguson from 1986 to 1996. The couple have two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

The current police investigation focuses specifically on whether any misconduct occurred during his time as a public office holder. Authorities have not disclosed further details about the nature of the alleged information sharing.

The development represents the most serious legal jeopardy Mountbatten-Windsor has faced to date in connection with the Epstein scandal.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: AFG To Bat First, Check Playing XIs

  2. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Brian Bennett-Sikandar Raza Power ZIM To 6-Wicket Win Over Hosts

  3. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ricky Ponting Hints At End Of Glenn Maxwell Era After Australia's Group-Stage Collapse

  5. Umpire Dies, 15-20 Players Injured In Bee Attack During Cricket Match In Unnao

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  3. Bombay HC Pulls Up Navy Over High-Rise Near INS Shikra

  4. Day In Pics: February 18, 2026

  5. Outlook Explainer: Green Court Clearance And The Future Of Great Nicobar

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  3. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

  4. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  5. 14 Ex-Cricket Captains, Including Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar, Urge Fair Treatment For Imran Khan

Latest Stories

  1. West Indies Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten Windies Storm Into Super 8s With 43-Run Win

  2. The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

  3. West Indies Vs Italy Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph’s 4-For Seals 42-Run Win For Windies

  4. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  5. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  6. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  8. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today