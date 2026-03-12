China Passes ‘Ethnic Unity’ Law Mandating Mandarin In Schools, Sparking Rights Concerns

Summary of this article
China’s National People’s Congress has approved new legislation aimed at promoting “ethnic unity,” a move that codifies the prioritization of Mandarin Chinese in education and public affairs while criminalizing actions deemed to incite ethnic separatism.
The law formalizes policies designating Mandarin as the “national common language” for official use. Under the new regulations, educational institutions are required to conduct instruction in Mandarin, and students must achieve a “basic grasp” of the language upon completing compulsory education.
While the law does not explicitly ban minority languages, its implementation is expected to significantly impact regions with large non-Han populations, including Tibet, Inner Mongolia, and Xinjiang, where languages such as Tibetan, Mongolian, and Uyghur are traditionally spoken. In recent years, authorities have already moved to make Mandarin the primary language of instruction in schools in these areas.
The legislation also asserts jurisdiction beyond China’s borders, stipulating that individuals outside the country who “engage in activities that undermine ethnic unity” or incite “ethnic separatism” can be held legally liable.
At the core of the law is the criminalization of what it describes as “violent terrorist activities, ethnic separatist activities, or religious extremist activities.” According to the official text, the measure is intended to “strengthen cohesion” within Chinese society amid what it calls “unprecedented social change.”
However, human rights advocates have raised alarms over the legislation. Maya Wang, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, argued that the policy is not designed to foster inclusivity but rather to impose linguistic assimilation.
“The question was never so much about ensuring their participation in the economy in an equitable manner, more inclusive manner,” Wang said, referring to Tibetan communities affected by the policy. “A truly inclusive model does not preclude the ability of children to speak two languages.”
China officially recognizes 55 ethnic minority groups, which collectively speak hundreds of languages and dialects. For decades, the government has faced accusations from rights groups and international observers of attempting to forcibly assimilate minorities into the Han Chinese majority—a charge Beijing consistently denies.