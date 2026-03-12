Hezbollah Vs Tzahal: The Silent Battlefield Of Southern Lebanon

In the name of building a security perimeter, Israel has wiped out Lebanon’s South. Years ago, I had the opportunity of being at a seminar in Europe that was being addressed by an Israeli official. I asked the official what security is possible when a state is permanently occupying the people who lived on that land, and when the state is built as a fortress to maintain that occupied population as a subordinated citizenry through an apartheid legal structure. The other scholars seemed embarrassed by my question. The Israeli smiled at me. The chair of the seminar asked me to leave the room because he felt that I was being disruptive. The balance of forces for the conversation in Europe and in North America was on the side of Israel. It has been impossible to prod beneath the surface of an ugly consensus that hides human suffering behind the idea of ‘security’.