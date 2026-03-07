US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Calls for 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: US Approves New $151 Million Arms Sale to Israel
The State Department announced late Friday that it approved the sale of 12,000 1,000-pound bombs to Israel. It also said Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined there was an emergency need for the munitions and waived the normal congressional review process.
The notice to Congress informing it that lawmakers would be bypassed in the consideration of the sale did not say where Israel intends to use the bombs.
“The proposed sale will improve Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defense, and serve as a deterrent to regional threats,” it said.
-AP
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Missile Intercepted over Dubai
Authorities there say there was an interception over the city-state in the United Arab Emirates.
In the morning, there were multiple explosions. Subsequently, "a minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception has been successfully contained" was reported by the government's Dubai Media Office.
Flights heading to Dubai International Airport — which is the world’s busiest for international travel and has been trying to restart service — circled a distance away just before the interception.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Sirens Sounded for the Second time on Saturday in Bahrain
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Saudi and Pakistani Defence Officials meet in Riyadh
The defence minister of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan’s army chief met Saturday to discuss “ways to stop these attacks” from Iran, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.
“During the meeting, they discussed Iranian attacks on the kingdom within the framework of the Joint Strategic Defense Agreement between the two brotherly countries, and ways to stop these attacks, which do not serve the security and stability of the region,” the agency said.
There was no immediate word from Pakistan, a neighbor of Iran that so far has not been drawn into the spreading war.
In September, after Israel attacked Hamas officials in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan signed a mutual defense pact that defines any attack on either nation as an attack on both. Pakistan’s defence minister later said his nation’s nuclear program “will be made available” to Saudi Arabia if needed under the pact.