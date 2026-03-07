US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump Calls for 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

Israeli warplanes pounded Beirut and Tehran on Friday as Iran launched another wave of retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf countries that host U.S. forces.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
US-Israel Attack Iran News LIVE Updates
Israel and the US launched a joint operation to mitigate the risk of Iran building nuclear weapons.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Russia has provided Iran with information that could help Tehran strike American warships, aircraft and other assets in the region, according to two officials familiar with U.S. intelligence on the matter. It’s the first indication that Moscow has sought to get involved in the war.
LIVE UPDATES

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: US Approves New $151 Million Arms Sale to Israel

The State Department announced late Friday that it approved the sale of 12,000 1,000-pound bombs to Israel. It also said Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined there was an emergency need for the munitions and waived the normal congressional review process.

The notice to Congress informing it that lawmakers would be bypassed in the consideration of the sale did not say where Israel intends to use the bombs.

“The proposed sale will improve Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defense, and serve as a deterrent to regional threats,” it said.

-AP

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Missile Intercepted over Dubai

Authorities there say there was an interception over the city-state in the United Arab Emirates.

In the morning, there were multiple explosions. Subsequently, "a minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception has been successfully contained" was reported by the government's Dubai Media Office.

Flights heading to Dubai International Airport — which is the world’s busiest for international travel and has been trying to restart service — circled a distance away just before the interception.

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Sirens Sounded for the Second time on Saturday in Bahrain

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Saudi and Pakistani Defence Officials meet in Riyadh

The defence minister of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan’s army chief met Saturday to discuss “ways to stop these attacks” from Iran, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

“During the meeting, they discussed Iranian attacks on the kingdom within the framework of the Joint Strategic Defense Agreement between the two brotherly countries, and ways to stop these attacks, which do not serve the security and stability of the region,” the agency said.

There was no immediate word from Pakistan, a neighbor of Iran that so far has not been drawn into the spreading war.

In September, after Israel attacked Hamas officials in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan signed a mutual defense pact that defines any attack on either nation as an attack on both. Pakistan’s defence minister later said his nation’s nuclear program “will be made available” to Saudi Arabia if needed under the pact.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: ICC Announced Umpires For The Title Clash - Check Out Here

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction Between IND And NZ

  4. The Abhishek Conundrum: Should Struggling Opener Play In The T20 World Cup Final? - Kapil Dev Has His Say

  5. India Vs New Zealand Final: Where The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Title Decider Could Be Won Or Lost

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  4. Lakshya Sen: History-Chasing Indian Shuttler Thrashes China's Li Shifeng To Enter All England Semi-Final

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng LIVE Streaming, All England Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Match?

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 06, 2026

  2. From Chennai to Kolkata, Will R. N. Ravi Again Spearhead  Centre’s Battles With States?

  3. Maharashtra cabinet clears draft anti-conversion bill; 60-day notice, registration proposed

  4. BJP Hails US Waiver on Russian Oil Purchases as Success of Modi’s 'Strategic Oil Diplomacy'

  5. Mamata Launches Indefinite Sit-In Against 'Voter Purge' In Kolkata

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. From Rapper to PM Frontrunner: Who Is Balen Shah?

  3. Iran Condemns US Attack On Warship Returning From India

  4. Lebanon Says 217 Killed, 798 Wounded In Israeli Strikes Since March 2

  5. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Lebanon Says 217 Killed, 798 Wounded In Israeli Strikes Since March 2

  2. US Grants 30-Day Waiver for India to Buy Russian Oil

  3. IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: How India Won The Semi-Final Vs England – Breakdown Of Key Moments

  4. Nepal: Youth wave reshapes vote as Balen Shah’s party surges in early results

  5. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

  6. RN Ravi Appointed West Bengal Governor in Major Raj Bhavan Reshuffle

  7. US-Israel-Iran War News: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  8. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century