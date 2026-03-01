US-Iran Conflict: Qatar Postpones All Football Matches; Argentina Vs Spain Finalissima In Doubt

Qatar FA halts all competitions and matches until further notice amid US-Iran conflict
AFC postpones Champions League, Champions League Two and Challenge League West Zone fixtures
Uncertainty surrounds the scheduled Argentina vs Spain Finalissima at Lusail Stadium on March 27
The ongoing US-Iran conflict has continued to impact football matches in the Gulf, with the Qatar Football Association on Sunday suspending all tournaments, competitions and matches until further notice.
“The Qatar Football Association announces the postponement of all tournaments, competitions, and matches, effective from today until further notice,” the statement on X read, without directly mentioning the strikes.
“The new dates for the resumption of competitions will be announced in due course through the Association’s official channels.”
This move follows the Asian Football Confederation’s decision to postpone the AFC Champions League, AFC Champions League Two, and AFC Challenge League fixtures in the West Zone. This includes Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr’s quarter-final match against Al Wasl.
Argentina vs Spain Finalissima In Doubt
The QFA’s move to postpone all football matches has led to uncertainty regarding the future of the planned Finalissima between Argentina and Spain at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.
The friendly match between Copa America holders Argentina and Euro champions Spain is scheduled to take place on March 27. It would mark the first on-field meeting between two Barcelona icons – Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi.
The Spanish outlet AS reported that the future of the match was “up in the air”, while Mundo Deportivo reported that the federations remain intent on staging the game, either in Qatar or elsewhere.
