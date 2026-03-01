India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Brandon King Is Not Playing Today?

India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Brandon King Is Not Playing Today?
West Indies' Brandon King plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai, India.
West Indies made a tactical change ahead of their crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against India, leaving out opener Brandon King from the playing XI at Eden Gardens.

Contrary to early speculation, there are no injury or fitness concerns, with team management confirming that all players were available for selection. Instead, the move was purely performance-based and tactical for the must-win encounter.

King has struggled for consistency in the ongoing tournament, registering multiple low scores at the top of the order, which prompted the West Indies think tank to rethink their combination for a virtual knockout fixture. With semifinal qualification on the line, the Caribbean side opted for greater bowling balance rather than persisting with an out-of-form opener.

Also Check: India vs West Indies Live score

Akeal Hosein Comes In as West Indies Strengthen Bowling

At the toss, captain Shai Hope confirmed one change, with left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein replacing Brandon King in the XI. The decision reflects West Indies’ intent to utilise spin-friendly Kolkata conditions, especially against India’s strong middle order.

The adjustment also improves overall team balance, allowing West Indies to field three frontline spin options alongside pace support, a strategy increasingly used on slower surfaces during the Super 8 stage.

Roston Chase Promoted to Open Alongside Shai Hope

With King missing out, Roston Chase was promoted to open the innings alongside skipper Shai Hope. Chase, typically a middle-order all-rounder, was trusted to provide stability rather than explosive starts, particularly against India’s new-ball attack led by Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh.

The move signals a safety-first approach from West Indies in a knockout-style contest. By sacrificing an aggressive opener for added bowling depth, the team management prioritised adaptability to conditions and match situation.

