India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue Offer Roston Chase Two Lifelines

India miss run-out, drop catch in powerplay
Roston Chase living charmed life as a result
Do-or-die Super Eights clash being played at Eden Gardens
India squandered two early chances to dismiss West Indies opener Roston Chase during their ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights clash at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (March 1). The first was a missed run-out opportunity and the second a dropped catch, giving Chase the avenue to possibly make a big score.
First, Varun Chakravarthy was the guilty party as his throw was at the wrong end amid a proper mix-up between Chase and the Windies skipper Shai Hope in the third over. The miscommunication left both batters near the non-striker's end, but Chakravarthy threw it before realising where they were. Chase got enough time to return to the crease, and took advantage with back-to-back fours off Arshdeep Singh.
The next chance arrived in the fifth over, bowled by pace ace Jasprit Bumrah. A slower ball was miscued by Chase towards covers, where Abhishek Sharma made a meal of it. The batter continues to make the most of it, batting at 39 not out off 23 at the time of filing this report.
Earlier, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bowl first. The hosts played an unchanged XI from their previous game, meaning Rinku Singh did not get a look in. For the Windies, Akeal Hosein returned in place of Brandon King.
The last Super Eights clash of the 20-over showpiece is a virtual quarter-final as the two competing teams are level on points and South Africa have already qualified from Group 1.
India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
West Indies: Shai Hope (wk/c), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah