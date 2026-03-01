IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Bowling Campaign Tested As West Indies Put Up 195 Runs In First Innings

West Indies registered 50+ opening partnership against India
Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Shai Hope to break the stand
West Indies continued the attack to Test Indian bowling strength
India’s disciplined bowling campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 once again came under focus during their crucial Super 8 clash against West Indies at Eden Gardens, even after conceding their toughest start of the tournament.
For the first time in this World Cup, India’s new-ball attack was denied early success as West Indies openers Shai Hope and Roston Chase stitched together a 50-plus opening partnership, putting early pressure on the hosts in a virtual knockout encounter.
Having dominated opposition top orders throughout the tournament, India’s bowlers were briefly tested as the Caribbean pair rotated strike smartly and punished loose deliveries to reach 55/0 inside seven overs, the highest opening stand conceded by India in this edition.
Varun Chakravarthy Breaks Opening Stand to Restore India’s Control
Just when West Indies looked set for a commanding powerplay finish, Varun Chakravarthy produced the breakthrough India desperately needed. Introduced into the attack, the mystery spinner cleaned up Shai Hope for 32, breaking what became the first 50-plus opening partnership against India in the tournament.
Throughout the World Cup, India’s attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah upfront and supported by spin through the middle overs, has consistently prevented strong starts. Even on a day when the opposition finally crossed the early barrier, India quickly regained control through tactical bowling changes.
India’s Bowling Campaign Tested By Windies Batters
Despite a slow start, the West Indies side managed to put up a big total of 195 runs on the scoreboard. Bowlers who started the innings on a great note, keeping their line and lenghths tight, were punished brutally by the Windies hitters in the middle and death overs.
Almost all the bowler have the smiliar kind of economy rate of around 10 but still Jasprit Bumrah stood out to be the best of them all by picking up two wickets and conceding 36 runs in his four-over quota.