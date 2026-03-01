IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Bowling Campaign Tested As West Indies Put Up 195 Runs In First Innings

India's Varun Chakravarthy, left, and captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the wicket of West Indies' captain Shai Hope during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das

India's Varun Chakravarthy, left, and captain Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the wicket of West Indies' captain Shai Hope during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das