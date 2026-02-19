West Indies Vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8-Bound Caribbean Side Look To Maintain Momentum

West Indies Vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten West Indies face debutants Italy in Group C of T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, aiming to carry winning momentum into the Super 8 stage. Catch the live action

West Indies Vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer, right and captain Shai Hope run between the wickets to score during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Nepal and West Indies in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
West Indies Vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies will look to extend their perfect start in the T20 World Cup 2026 when they take on Italy in Group C at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on February 19. The Caribbean side are unbeaten with three wins, including comfortable victories over Papua New Guinea (by 9 wickets), USA (by 7 wickets) and Uganda (by 7 wickets), and have already sealed their place in the Super 8s with strong batting depth and disciplined bowling. Italy, making their debut at this ICC event, have enjoyed a tournament highlight in their historic 10-wicket win over Nepal, but remain clear underdogs against an in-form West Indies. The visitors will aim to end on a high, while West Indies seek to maintain momentum heading into the next stage.
LIVE UPDATES

West Indies vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hello!

Hello and welcome back to our live blog as West Indies take on Italy in their last group stage match of ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Stay tuned for all the live updates from this clash.

