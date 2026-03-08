India Vs New Zealand: IND Register Highest Score In T20 World Cup Final History

Summary of this article
India posted 255 runs against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final
The total became the highest score ever in a T20 World Cup final
Shivam Dube smashed 24 runs in the last over to boost India’s final score
India produced a remarkable batting display in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After winning the toss, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner chose to bowl first, hoping the pitch would offer early help to the seamers under the evening conditions.
However, India’s aggressive approach quickly turned the match into a run-fest. The hosts attacked from the first over and kept the scoring rate soaring throughout the innings. With the Ahmedabad crowd behind them, India piled up runs at a relentless pace and put the New Zealand bowlers under massive pressure.
India break T20 World Cup final record with massive total
India etched their name into the record books by posting the highest score ever in a T20 World Cup final. The previous record belonged to India themselves, who had scored 176 in the 2024 final against South Africa when they lifted the title.
The new benchmark was surpassed surprisingly early in the innings. By the 14th over, India had already crossed the old record thanks to an explosive batting effort from the top order. Abhishek Sharma set the tone with a fearless start, while Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan kept the momentum going with aggressive stroke play.
Samson’s knock in particular stood out as he dominated the middle overs, regularly clearing the ropes and keeping the scoreboard moving at a rapid rate. Kishan complemented him perfectly with attacking shots against both pace and spin.
Shivam Dube’s late fireworks push India to 255
New Zealand briefly fought back when James Neesham produced a sensational over, removing Samson, Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession. That moment threatened to slow India down after the strong platform built by the top order.
But Shivam Dube ensured the momentum returned firmly to the hosts in the final stages. The left-hander unleashed a series of powerful hits in the last over, taking Neesham apart and collecting 24 runs from the over.
Dube’s finishing burst helped India reach 255 runs, which now stands as the third-highest total in T20 World Cup history. The total highlighted the depth and firepower in India’s batting lineup and reinforced why they entered the final as the defending champions.
With such a massive score on the board, New Zealand faced a daunting chase in one of the biggest matches of the tournament.