From Sidelines To Success: How Sanju Samson Became Player Of T20 World Cup

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson was named player of the tournament of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Samson was given the honours after the co-hosts, led by Suryakumar Yadav, defeated New Zealand in the finale at Ahmedabad.
This wasn't just any victory as India well and truly crushed their opponents in front of a sea of Indian fans. Sanju Samson's excellence with the bat, which saw him score 89 off just 46, had helped the Champions post a mammoth 255 on the board.
Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan also scored half-centuries while Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube made quickfire contributions of 18 and 26 respectively.
In response, New Zealand were folded for just 159, thanks to outstanding bowling performances from Axar Patel (3/27) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/15), who was also adjudged player of the match in the final.
With this 96-run victory, India lifted their 3rd ICC T20 World Cup title and 2nd in a row, making them the first nation to do so.
Sanju Samson's Redemption Arc
But the victory or India's journey to the finale wouldn't have been possible without Sanju Samson.
After years of being sidelined and facing intense scrutiny regarding his consistency, the 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter produced a campaign that rewrote history as India became the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles.
Samson’s journey was nothing short of cinematic. He was not even in the starting XI when the competition began, only breaking into the side after India’s early group-stage struggles.
Once drafted in, he became the heartbeat of the Indian batting order. In just five innings, he amassed 321 runs at a staggering average of 80.25 and an explosive strike rate of 199.37.
By finishing with 321 runs, Samson also surpassed Virat Kohli’s 2014 record (319 runs) for the most runs by an Indian in a single T20 World Cup edition.
He also set a new benchmark for power hitting, clearing the ropes 24 times, which is the most sixes by any player in a single tournament.
Although he missed out three centuries against West Indies (Super 8), England (semi-final) and New Zealand (Final), Sanju Samson will feel content and satisfied with his performances.