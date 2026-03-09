Jaishankar In Lok Sabha: India Favours Peace, Dialogue And Diplomacy In West Asia Conflict

Summary of this article
India prioritises peace, dialogue, and de-escalation in West Asia while ensuring civilian safety.
Over 10 million Indians in Gulf nations and Iran face risks, with full evacuation efforts underway.
PM Modi and Cabinet monitor crisis impacting $200 billion trade and energy security.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday that India favours peace, a return to dialogue, and diplomacy in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. India also supports de-escalation, restraint, and the safety of civilians.
In a suo moto statement in the Rajya Sabha, Mr. Jaishankar described the developments in West Asia as a deep cause for concern for all. He emphasised that India continues to believe dialogue and discussion should be used to resolve all issues.
The well-being and security of the Indian community in the region remain the government’s priority. Prime Minister Modi continues to closely monitor the developments in West Asia. The government has been assessing the situation in West Asia continuously since the conflict broke out.
The Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Mr. Modi, is concerned about the regional conflict and the difficulties faced by Indians in the region and Indian travellers.
Mr. Jaishankar noted that the region is important for India’s energy security, oil and gas supply. The Gulf region is a major trading partner for India, accounting for almost $200 billion annually.
This war is of particular concern to India. There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf nations, and in Iran there are a few thousand Indians who are there for study and employment. Every effort is being made to bring back Indians stuck in West Asia.
India has spoken to the Heads of State of all countries in the region. The government has received assurances about the well-being from the host governments. India has also maintained regular contact with the U.S. via diplomatic channels.
While attempts have been made, contacts with Iran at the leadership level are obviously difficult at this time. Mr. Jaishankar said he has spoken to Foreign Minister Araghchi on 20 February 2026 and 5 March 2026. India will continue these high-level conversations in the coming days.