Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

Annie Farmer, another survivor, was 16 years old when Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell sexually abused her. She and her sister both fell prey to Epstein and Maxwell. Annie was promised a better education. Epstein told her he could expose her to a bigger world, he invited her to his place in New Mexico so she could stand out in her college applications. It was there she first met Maxwell, who was introduced to her by Epstein as his partner. ‘She really focused on making me feel special in these ways, taking me shopping, giving me attention, she was so interested in what I had to say’’Annie said in a podcast. But the nature of the trip soon began to change. Maxwell sat down next to her and instructed her to rub Epstein’s feet. In another instance, Maxwell gave her a massage and exposed her body and touched her chest, Epstein joined later.