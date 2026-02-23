Madhubala Death Anniversary | Fame, Feminism And Foreclosed Futures

In popular memory, Madhubala has often been painted through a distinct lens of tragedy, a label partly shaped by the immortal sorrow of Mughal-e-Azam (1960) and partly by stories of heartbreak, by the knowledge that a congenital heart condition shadowed her adult life and by the devastating brevity of her luminous life and career. But to see Madhubala only through this melancholic lens is to miss the range, craft and intelligence that made her one of the most versatile artists of her time.