Young Sherlock Review | Murders, Mayhem And A Gentler Genius

Hero Fiennes Tiffin’s Sherlock is largely vanilla but rather sincere. He is battling his demons over losing his younger sister when they were mere kids. His Sherlock takes his time (the entirety of this season) to look beyond the perceived good in others. He accepts help openly, works with a motley crew that helps him crack his first case. And he hasn’t yet succumbed to using substances to deal with his demons. However, he does still pout when indignant. Some things do not change.