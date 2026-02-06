Anil Kapoor Unveils Explosive Poster Of Prime Video's Subedaar; Film To Reportedly Arrive In Early March

The first look poster of Subedaar was unveiled today by Amazon Prime Video.
The poster features Anil Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar.
It will reportedly release in early March 2026.
Year 2026 is a busy one for actor Anil Kapoor. Recently, at a Netflix event, his upcoming show Family Business was announced alongside a teaser. On Friday, Amazon Prime Video announced yet another project of Kapoor. Titled Subedaar, the film will see the veteran star in a hard-hitting role.
Anil Kapoor announces Subedaar
Taking to his Instagram handle, Anil, 69, unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming film and captioned it, “You’ve been warned. #SubedaarOnPrime, Coming Soon (sic).”
The gritty poster features Subedaar's knuckles filled with blood and etched with a brutal message: “DON’T F**K WITH SUBEDAAR.” Behind it, we see Anil giving a stern look, suggesting power and dominance.
Have a look at the poster here.
From the poster, we get a hint that the upcoming film will see Anil in a darker and more dangerous avatar with a commanding presence.
Subedaar release date
Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar will reportedly release in early March. “The film wrapped up in early 2025, giving the team ample time to work on post-production. It will drop online in early March, marking Anil’s first offering of 2026,” a source informed Mid-Day.
The movie also stars Radhikka Madan and is co-produced by Kapoor. He is playing a retired army man who can go to any extent when his family is attacked. The source added, “In Subedaar, Anil has explored a combination of heavy action and drama as the film has not only some great stunts, but also an emotional father-daughter story.”
Apart from Subedaar, Kapoor has also Family Business, co-starring Vijay Varma, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, Anant Nag, Kanwaljit Singh, Akash Khurana, Nandish Sandhu, Tina Desai, Rohan Mehra, and Madhoo Shah, among others.