Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

Our Universe debuted earlier this month.
Episode 6 dropped on February 19, 2026.
Here are the details of when and where you can watch Episodes 7 and 8 in India.
Our Universe Episode 7 Release Update: Your favourite K-drama will air in just a few hours. The romantic coming-of-age series stars Bae In-hyuk, Roh Jeong-eui, and Park Seo-ham, and it has already become a fan favourite for its romance, humour and warmth. Our Universe debuted earlier this month and is winning fans' hearts. Episode 6 dropped on February 19, 2026. Here are the details of when and where you can watch Episodes 7 and 8 in India.
Our Universe Episode 7 and 8 release date and time in India
Our Universe first aired on tvN with two new episodes releasing each week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Episode 7 aired in South Korea at 10:40 pm KST (Korean Standard Time) on tvN, and Episode 8 will air at the same time today.
Indian viewers can stream it on Viki. Episode 8 is expected to be available around 7:10 PM IST. Our Universe has 12 episodes.
Our Universe story
The story revolves around two in-laws who don't have an understanding with each other, but circumstances force them to live together while taking care of their young nephew, Woo Joo. The awkward journey eventually turns into something warm and emotional with understanding and connection.
In the early episodes, we see arguments and misunderstandings between the lead stars. But slowly, the conflicts resolve, and both develop romantic feelings towards each other.
Bae In Hyuk plays Sun Tae Hyung, a photography assistant who is disciplined in his life. Roh Jeong Eui plays Woo Hyun Jin, a smart and jolly young woman starting her professional life. She is optimistic towards life and wants a stable and calm life.
Sun Tae Hyung and Roh Jeong Eui have totally different personalities.
Like the previous episodes, the new episodes are also expected to wow the audiences.