Oscars 2026 ‘In Memoriam’ Segment Extended After Painful Year Of Hollywood Losses

Summary of this article
Oscars 2026 In Memoriam segment extended after a difficult year of losses.
Producers say tribute will honour several influential Hollywood figures.
Sinners leads Oscars nominations ahead of the ceremony.
Oscar's 2026 In Memoriam segment will receive more screen time this year as producers prepare to honour several influential figures who passed away in the film industry over the past year. Organisers say the decision was made after what they described as a particularly difficult period for Hollywood, with several widely respected artists and filmmakers lost in recent months.
According to comments shared with Variety, the producers behind the Academy Awards felt it was important to give the tribute segment additional attention this year. The “In Memoriam” portion traditionally serves as one of the most emotional moments of the ceremony, remembering actors, filmmakers, and industry professionals who have died during the year.
Producers explain the decision behind the extended tribute
Producer Katy Mullan explained that the team felt a longer tribute was necessary after the number of losses within the industry.
“We’ve had an incredibly tough year of losses. So many cinema titans have passed away, and so many people care deeply for the people we’ll be honouring,” Mullan said while speaking to Variety. She added that shaping the segment required careful thought and continued discussions among the creative team.
Executive producer Raj Kapoor also spoke about the work involved in creating the tribute montage. According to Kapoor, every detail is considered, from the sequence of names to the visual presentation.
“It’s everything from graphic design to titles to placement, because it all matters,” Kapoor said. “Who follows who, where those beats happen, it’s very nuanced.”
He added that the tribute continues to evolve until the final moments before the ceremony because of constant revisions and updates.
Kapoor also reflected on the emotional significance of the segment. “It’s a chance for people to say goodbye. It’s a chance for them to see some of their favourite people one more time,” he said, emphasising that the team approaches the segment with great care.
Oscar race heats up alongside emotional tribute
Alongside the extended memorial segment, the awards race itself has also drawn significant attention this year. The film Sinners leads the nominations with 16 nods, setting a new record in the process. It is followed by One Battle After Another, which has received 13 nominations.
The ceremony will once again be hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien, marking his second consecutive year as the host of Hollywood’s biggest awards night.