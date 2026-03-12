33 Years After The 1993 Bombings, A Look Back At The Terror Attacks That Shook Mumbai

Summary of this article
Today, March 12, 2026, marks the 33rd anniversary of the day the very soul of Mumbai was pierced. The 1993 serial bombings, a coordinated attack of 13 blasts that killed over 257 people and injured more than 1,400, irrevocably changed the city forever. That dark day did not just claim lives; it ended an era of innocence for India’s financial capital.
In the three decades that followed, Mumbai’s resilience has been tested time and again by forces of hatred. From local trains, the city’s lifeline, to crowded markets and iconic landmarks, terrorists have repeatedly tried to bring Mumbai to its knees. Yet, the city has endured. As we remember the victims of 1993, here is a look at the major bombings that have punctuated the city's history since that fateful day.
The early 2000s saw a string of low-intensity but deadly attacks that kept the city on edge. These blasts, often crude in nature but devastating in impact, targeted public transport and crowded areas, signaling a shift in terror tactics.
December 2, 2002: A bomb exploded in a bus outside the crowded Ghatkopar railway station, killing two people and injuring 31 .
December 6, 2002: On the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, a blast at the McDonald's restaurant inside Mumbai Central railway station injured 25 people .
January 27, 2003: A bomb planted on a bicycle exploded outside Vile Parle station, injuring at least 30.
March 13, 2003: A day after the 10th anniversary of the 1993 blasts, a powerful bomb ripped through a bogie of a local train at Mulund station during peak hour, killing 11 people and injuring over 65 .
August 25, 2003: The Gateway and Zaveri Bazaar
Just months after the Mulund attack, Mumbai was hit by its most deadly attack since 1993. Two powerful bombs, hidden in the trunks of taxis and packed with RDX, exploded within minutes of each other at lunchtime. The first went off at the iconic Gateway of India, and the second at the bustling gold market of Zaveri Bazaar. The twin blasts killed at least 52 people and injured more than 150. The attacks were believed to be retaliation for the 2002 Gujarat riots.
July 11, 2006: The 7/11 Train Bombings
Often described as Mumbai's 7/11, this was one of the most horrific attacks on the city's commuter rail network. Seven bombs hidden in pressure cookers were placed in the first-class compartments of trains on the Western Line .
In a span of just 11 minutes between 6:23 p.m. and 6:34 p.m., the synchronized blasts ripped through trains at Matunga, Khar, Mahim, Jogeshwari, Borivali, and Mira Road stations . The death toll reached 189, with over 800 injured. The attack was blamed on Lashkar-e-Taiba.
November 26, 2008: 26/11 - The Siege of Mumbai
If 1993 was a series of blasts, 2008 was a chilling, televised war. Ten members of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba infiltrated the city by sea and carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks over four days. They targeted symbols of the city: the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi Trident, the Leopold Cafe, and the Nariman House Jewish community center. The 60-hour siege left 166 people dead and over 300 injured, as the world watched in horror.
July 13, 2011: The 13/7 Triple Blasts
Nearly three years after the 26/11 siege, terror returned to Mumbai in the form of three coordinated bomb explosions during the evening rush hour. The blasts, which occurred between 6:54 p.m. and 7:06 p.m., targeted three different locations in the south of the city: the crowded Zaveri Bazaar , the Opera House, and Dadar West, a residential area. At least 26 people were killed and 130 were injured in the attacks, which were believed to be carried out by the Indian Mujahideen.