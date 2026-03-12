33 Years After The 1993 Bombings, A Look Back At The Terror Attacks That Shook Mumbai

Mumbai’s resilience has been tested time and again by forces of hatred. From local trains, the city’s lifeline, to crowded markets and iconic landmarks, terrorists have repeatedly tried to bring Mumbai to its knees.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Bombay Blast 1993-Bombay
These blasts, often crude in nature but devastating in impact, targeted public transport and crowded areas, signaling a shift in terror tactics. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The 1993 serial bombings, a coordinated attack of 13 blasts that killed over 257 people and injured more than 1,400.

  • The blasts irrevocably changed the city forever

  • The early 2000s saw a string of low-intensity but deadly attacks that kept the city on edge

Today, March 12, 2026, marks the 33rd anniversary of the day the very soul of Mumbai was pierced. The 1993 serial bombings, a coordinated attack of 13 blasts that killed over 257 people and injured more than 1,400, irrevocably changed the city forever. That dark day did not just claim lives; it ended an era of innocence for India’s financial capital.

In the three decades that followed, Mumbai’s resilience has been tested time and again by forces of hatred. From local trains, the city’s lifeline, to crowded markets and iconic landmarks, terrorists have repeatedly tried to bring Mumbai to its knees. Yet, the city has endured. As we remember the victims of 1993, here is a look at the major bombings that have punctuated the city's history since that fateful day.

The early 2000s saw a string of low-intensity but deadly attacks that kept the city on edge. These blasts, often crude in nature but devastating in impact, targeted public transport and crowded areas, signaling a shift in terror tactics.

Related Content
Kerala bomb blast (representational image) - null
Two Bomb Blasts Rock Northern Kerala District, One Injured
VP, PM and Congress Pay Tribute to Pulwama Martyrs - | Representational Image
Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary: VP, PM and Congress Pay Tribute to Pulwama Martyrs
The blast occurred at the Khadijatul Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in the Tarlai area, with the explosion audible from a considerable distance, police stated. - PTI
Suicide Blast at Shia Mosque in Islamabad Kills 31
The blast occurred at the Khadijatul Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in the Tarlai area, with the explosion audible from a considerable distance, police stated. - PTI
Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Rises To 31, 169 Injured
Related Content

December 2, 2002: A bomb exploded in a bus outside the crowded Ghatkopar railway station, killing two people and injuring 31 .

December 6, 2002: On the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, a blast at the McDonald's restaurant inside Mumbai Central railway station injured 25 people .

January 27, 2003: A bomb planted on a bicycle exploded outside Vile Parle station, injuring at least 30.

March 13, 2003: A day after the 10th anniversary of the 1993 blasts, a powerful bomb ripped through a bogie of a local train at Mulund station during peak hour, killing 11 people and injuring over 65 .

August 25, 2003: The Gateway and Zaveri Bazaar

Just months after the Mulund attack, Mumbai was hit by its most deadly attack since 1993. Two powerful bombs, hidden in the trunks of taxis and packed with RDX, exploded within minutes of each other at lunchtime. The first went off at the iconic Gateway of India, and the second at the bustling gold market of Zaveri Bazaar. The twin blasts killed at least 52 people and injured more than 150. The attacks were believed to be retaliation for the 2002 Gujarat riots.

July 11, 2006: The 7/11 Train Bombings

Often described as Mumbai's 7/11, this was one of the most horrific attacks on the city's commuter rail network. Seven bombs hidden in pressure cookers were placed in the first-class compartments of trains on the Western Line .

In a span of just 11 minutes between 6:23 p.m. and 6:34 p.m., the synchronized blasts ripped through trains at Matunga, Khar, Mahim, Jogeshwari, Borivali, and Mira Road stations . The death toll reached 189, with over 800 injured. The attack was blamed on Lashkar-e-Taiba.

November 26, 2008: 26/11 - The Siege of Mumbai

If 1993 was a series of blasts, 2008 was a chilling, televised war. Ten members of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba infiltrated the city by sea and carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks over four days. They targeted symbols of the city: the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Oberoi Trident, the Leopold Cafe, and the Nariman House Jewish community center. The 60-hour siege left 166 people dead and over 300 injured, as the world watched in horror.

July 13, 2011: The 13/7 Triple Blasts

Nearly three years after the 26/11 siege, terror returned to Mumbai in the form of three coordinated bomb explosions during the evening rush hour. The blasts, which occurred between 6:54 p.m. and 7:06 p.m., targeted three different locations in the south of the city: the crowded Zaveri Bazaar , the Opera House, and Dadar West, a residential area. At least 26 people were killed and 130 were injured in the attacks, which were believed to be carried out by the Indian Mujahideen.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Appoint Vijay Dahiya As Assistant Coach

  2. IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement: RCB Meet SRH In March 28 Opener - Check Out Details Of First 20 Fixtures

  3. The Hundred 2026 Draft: Richa Ghosh Joins Smriti Mandhana In Manchester; Leeds Bag Deepti Sharma On Bargain

  4. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana Dismantles PAK Batters As BAN Register A Thumping 8-Wicket Win

  5. ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 11, 2026

  2. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  3. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

  4. JNU Violence And The ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets A Police Crackdown

  5. Supreme Court Allows Withdrawal Of Life Support In Landmark Passive Euthanasia Case

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  3. Fire Breaks Out On Thai Cargo Ship Near Strait of Hormuz; Three Crew Missing

  4. Long Way Home: Iran Calls Out US' Hypocrisy as Australia Grants Asylum To Iranian Women's Football Team

  5. Epic Faux Pas: How Trump Keeps Shifting The Goalpost In The War Against Iran

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher