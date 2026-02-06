Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Rises To 31, 169 Injured

Suicide bomber detonates at gate of Khadijatul Kubra mosque in Tarlai, killing 31 and injuring 169 during Friday prayers.
Death toll rose from initial report of 15 dead and over 80 injured; attacker was foreign national linked to Fitna al Khwaraji (TTP).
Leaders including Zardari, Sharif and Abbas condemn attack; security forces cordon area amid Uzbek President’s ongoing visit.
A suicide bomber detonated explosives outside a Shia mosque in Islamabad during Friday prayers, resulting in at least 31 deaths and 169 injuries, according to officials. The death toll rose from an earlier report that cited 15 killed and more than 80 injured.
The blast occurred at the Khadijatul Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in the Tarlai area, with the explosion audible from a considerable distance, police stated.
According to PTI, the suicide bomber was halted at the imambargah's gate before he triggered the device, as reported by police and eyewitnesses.
A district administration spokesperson confirmed the updated casualty figures of 31 killed and 169 injured in a post on X.
No organisation has claimed responsibility for the incident so far. However, police sources indicated that the attacker was a foreign national with connections to Fitna al Khwaraji, a designation for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
PTI reported that, based on eyewitness accounts via Geo News, the terrorist fired shots before detonating the bomb.
Television footage depicted several bodies on the ground amid broken glass and rubble. Rescue efforts involved police and Rescue 1122 teams.
Army personnel and Rangers have secured the perimeter, with security operations continuing in the vicinity. Hospitals in the capital declared an emergency to manage the influx of injured individuals.
This attack follows a suicide bombing less than three months ago that claimed 12 lives outside a district and sessions court in Islamabad.
The incident coincided with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's two-day state visit to Pakistan, which began on Thursday.
President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Senate Opposition Leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas denounced the bombing. “Targeting innocent civilians is a crime against humanity,” Zardari said.
Abbas, in his strong condemnation, stated that targeting places of worship is a direct attack on humanity, religion and social values, which cannot be tolerated under any circumstances. Police officials said that investigations into the explosion's nature are ongoing, though it appears to be a suicide attack.
Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry went to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital in Islamabad to meet the injured.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry condemned the attack on social media platform X, expressing sorrow over the fatalities in the “cowardly act”.
“Such acts of terrorism cannot dampen the morale of the nation. The need of the hour is that we all stand united for peace, tolerance, and stability, and express solidarity with law enforcement agencies,” the minister stressed.
Chaudhry hails from Islamabad and resides in the affected area.
(With inputs from PTI)