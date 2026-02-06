12 Killed In Suicide Bombing At Shia Mosque In Islamabad During Friday Prayers

Suicide bomber stopped at mosque gate detonates, killing 12 and injuring others in Islamabad.
At least 12 people died and several others were injured in a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad during Friday prayers, according to PTI.
The blast took place at Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of Pakistan's capital.
PTI reported that the suicide bomber was stopped at the gate of the Imambargah, but he blew himself up, killing 12 people and injuring several others.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.
However, police sources said that the attacker was a foreign national and had links with Fitna al Khwaraji, a term used for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
An emergency was declared in the hospitals of the capital to deal with the situation, as the injured were being shifted to hospitals.
The attack came less than three months after a suicide bomber killed 12 people in a blast outside a district and sessions court building in Islamabad.
According to PTI, today's attack came when Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was visiting Pakistan. He arrived on a two-day state visit on Thursday.
