Cheltenham Festival 2026, Day 2: Il Etait Temps Wins Queen Mother Champion Chase

Il Etait Temps surged to triumph in the Queen Mother Champion Chase to earn trainer Willie Mullins his third win of day two at the Cheltenham Festival in England on Wednesday (March 11, 2026). Majborough was the favourite to claim victory in the big race of the day but a poor jumping display botched it up. A mistake at the final fence almost cost Il Etait Temps the win, but jockey Paul Townend steered him over the line at the Festival's first Ladies Day in five years. The first winner of the day for Mullins came in the opening race with King Rasko Grey zooming past the finish line. It was a Mullins one-two in the Novices' Chase with a superb jumping display from Kitzbuhel, allowing him to hold off the challenge of Final Demand.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Britain Racing Cheltenham Festival photos-Jockey Paul Townend celebrates on Il Etait Temps
Jockey Paul Townend celebrates on Il Etait Temps after winning the Queen Mother Champion Chase on day two of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, England. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
1/9
Britain Racing Cheltenham Festival photos-Britains Queen Camilla
Britain's Queen Camilla presents a trophy to winning jockey Paul Townend after Il Etait Temps won the Queen Mother Champion Chase on day two of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, England. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
2/9
Britain Racing Cheltenham Festival photos-
Jockey Paul Townend celebrates on Il Etait Temps after winning the Queen Mother Champion Chase on day two of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, England. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
3/9
Britain Racing Cheltenham Festival photos-Paul Townend
Il Etait Temps ridden by Paul Townend wins the Queen Mother Champion Chase on day two of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, England. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
4/9
Britain Racing Cheltenham Festival photos-Queen Camilla
Britain's Queen Camilla attends the second day of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, Gloucestershire, England. | Photo: Eddie Mulholland/Pool Photo via AP
5/9
Britain Racing Cheltenham Festival photos-racegoers
Racegoers attend Ladies Day of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
6/9
Britain Racing Cheltenham Festival photos-Ladies Day of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival
Racegoers attend Ladies Day of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, England. | Photo: Mike Egerton/PA via AP
7/9
Britain Racing Cheltenham Festival photos-
A racegoer attends Ladies Day of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, England. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
8/9
Britain Racing Cheltenham Festival photos-Ladies Day
A racegoer attends Ladies Day of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, England. | Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP
9/9
Britain Racing Cheltenham Festival photos-Lossiemouth ridden by Paul Townend
Lossiemouth ridden by Paul Townend on his way to win the Champion Hurdle on day one of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse, in Cheltenham, England. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
Tags

