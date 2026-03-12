Cheltenham Festival 2026, Day 2: Il Etait Temps Wins Queen Mother Champion Chase
Il Etait Temps surged to triumph in the Queen Mother Champion Chase to earn trainer Willie Mullins his third win of day two at the Cheltenham Festival in England on Wednesday (March 11, 2026). Majborough was the favourite to claim victory in the big race of the day but a poor jumping display botched it up. A mistake at the final fence almost cost Il Etait Temps the win, but jockey Paul Townend steered him over the line at the Festival's first Ladies Day in five years. The first winner of the day for Mullins came in the opening race with King Rasko Grey zooming past the finish line. It was a Mullins one-two in the Novices' Chase with a superb jumping display from Kitzbuhel, allowing him to hold off the challenge of Final Demand.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE