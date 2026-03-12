Shaking Off Neutral White: How The Russian Tricolour Found Its Pole In New Delhi

Summary of this article
Russian athletes return under their national colours after 12 years, though no anthems are played at the 2026 New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix
Athletes express pride competing with their flag again after previously participating as Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA) following the war
Russia won 15 medals on Day 1, while organisers cite the war and logistical constraints for the absence of anthems
Twelve years - that is how long Russian athletes went without their national anthem or flag. A democratic vote by International Paralympic Committee members has now changed the course of their representation, with winners at the Winter Paralympics 2026 recently standing on the podium under their national colours once again.
But for the Russian contingent in red and white at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, the wait continues - no anthems are being played at the New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix.
Under the hot March sun on Day 1 of the Grand Prix on Wednesday (March 11), some athletes looked visibly happier than others. With flags draped across their shoulders, many seemed to be soaking in a moment they had waited years for - competing once again under their country’s colours.
Speaking to Outlook India, Russian athletes said the return of their flag had already changed how they felt on the field.
“We are very happy to represent our country Russia in your country India. Competing with our flag gives us more power and confidence. Even when we performed under the neutral flag, our national anthem played in our hearts. But now it will sound in the stadium with everyone under the same roof,” they said.
Competing without their national identity had not been easy either.
“It felt unfair, but now we have full representation and we will work hard to see our flag rise. Last time we came here for the World Championships as Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA), but now we are back at this very stadium with our flag.”
For Russia’s Galina Lipatnikova, returning to Delhi carried a different meaning.
At the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships held at the same venue, she had won bronze in the women’s shot put F34 while competing under a neutral banner. Her Paralympic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games in the shot put F36 had also come without the Russian flag.
This time, however, she competed wearing her country’s colours.
Lipatnikova won gold in the women’s shot put F33/F34 with a throw of 7.39m, while compatriot Vera Isakova secured silver with a 6.11m effort.
Yet even after standing on top of the podium, something felt missing.
“The emotion is different, but I am yet to fully feel it. I was waiting for the anthem, but they didn’t play it for anyone at the ceremony. They just presented the medals,” Lipatnikova said, adding that she was still happy with the result and was already preparing for her next event.
“I’m glad I got the gold medal and today I will also compete in the javelin.”
When told that national anthems would not be played at the Grand Prix this year, she remained pragmatic.
“We’re just glad to be wearing our Russian uniforms and carrying the flag. We have been waiting for this for a long time.”
Sport has long been at the centre of Lipatnikova’s life. Apart from athletics, she has also competed in darts and para-swimming at the regional level. Since 2013, however, athletics has been her main focus.
“In the beginning I had very modest results, but when I started doing better I began thinking about bigger goals,” she said.
At 41, she is still building her life around sport. Lipatnikova is studying at a sports academy and hopes to become a sports rheumatologist while eventually coaching athletes in the future.
Away from training and competition, she finds calm in quieter hobbies.
“To relax, I enjoy knitting and crochet,” she said.
The Russian contingent includes 26 members, all chasing podium finishes while also enjoying a break from the harsh winter back home.
“We just train wherever and whenever we can. A lot of training,” one athlete said when asked how they prepare for competitions.
Russia collected 15 medals on the opening day of the Grand Prix, with several athletes wrapping themselves in their flags after their events.
While the athletes are finding solace in simply wearing their national colours again, organisers say the absence of national anthems is largely due to logistical reasons.
Why No National Anthems At New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix
Rahul Swami, Chief Executive Officer of the Paralympic Committee of India, said the absence of national anthems was not unusual for an event of this scale and was largely due to logistical challenges.
“It is a smaller-level championship, so it is not necessary to have a national anthem. The championship was almost going to be cancelled because of the war, but it did not happen and we had to make all the arrangements at the last minute. Everything that is happening here is approved by World Para Athletics,” Swami told Outlook India.
He added “In many Grand Prix events there are no medal ceremonies. If you want to play a national anthem, you need a proper system and a sound engineer because nothing can go wrong during a national anthem. Otherwise it becomes a bigger faux pas. Also, several countries withdrew because of the war, so we had to manage the resources accordingly.”