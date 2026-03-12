Shaking Off Neutral White: How The Russian Tricolour Found Its Pole In New Delhi

Russian athletes returned under their national colours after 12 years following a democratic vote restoring their representation, but no anthems were played at the New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix. Russia won 15 medals on the opening day

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 Galina Lipatnikova Interview Russia Flag national anthem
Russia’s Galina Lipatnikova won gold in the women’s shot put F33/F34 with a throw of 7.39m, while compatriot Vera Isakova secured silver with a 6.11m effort. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Russian athletes return under their national colours after 12 years, though no anthems are played at the 2026 New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix

  • Athletes express pride competing with their flag again after previously participating as Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA) following the war

  • Russia won 15 medals on Day 1, while organisers cite the war and logistical constraints for the absence of anthems

Twelve years - that is how long Russian athletes went without their national anthem or flag. A democratic vote by International Paralympic Committee members has now changed the course of their representation, with winners at the Winter Paralympics 2026 recently standing on the podium under their national colours once again.

But for the Russian contingent in red and white at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, the wait continues - no anthems are being played at the New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix.

Under the hot March sun on Day 1 of the Grand Prix on Wednesday (March 11), some athletes looked visibly happier than others. With flags draped across their shoulders, many seemed to be soaking in a moment they had waited years for - competing once again under their country’s colours.

Speaking to Outlook India, Russian athletes said the return of their flag had already changed how they felt on the field.

Related Content
Praveen Kumar competes in Men's T44 High Jump during the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026 in New Delhi - Credit: Paralympic Committee of India
World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026: Praveen Leaps To Another Gold; Preeti's Delight Continues As India Shines On Day 1
Devendra Jhajharia President of PCI and Paul Fitzgerald President of World Para Athletics - Paralympic Committee of India
World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2026: WPA Chief Upholds 'One Set Of Rules' As Russians Compete Under National Flag
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy steers his car during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 8, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Scott Barbour
Australian GP 2026: Five Talking Points From Formula 1’s New Era
FILE - President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons passes the Paralympic flag to Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass, not pictured, after receiving it from Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, not pictured, during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paralympics, Sept. 8, 2024, in Paris. - (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics Guide: Live Streaming, Key Talking Points, Athletes To Watch
Related Content
The Russian contingent includes 26 members, all chasing podium finishes while also enjoying a break from the harsh winter back home. Photo: Special Arrangements
info_icon

“We are very happy to represent our country Russia in your country India. Competing with our flag gives us more power and confidence. Even when we performed under the neutral flag, our national anthem played in our hearts. But now it will sound in the stadium with everyone under the same roof,” they said.

Competing without their national identity had not been easy either.

“It felt unfair, but now we have full representation and we will work hard to see our flag rise. Last time we came here for the World Championships as Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA), but now we are back at this very stadium with our flag.”

For Russia’s Galina Lipatnikova, returning to Delhi carried a different meaning.

At the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships held at the same venue, she had won bronze in the women’s shot put F34 while competing under a neutral banner. Her Paralympic gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games in the shot put F36 had also come without the Russian flag.

This time, however, she competed wearing her country’s colours.

Lipatnikova won gold in the women’s shot put F33/F34 with a throw of 7.39m, while compatriot Vera Isakova secured silver with a 6.11m effort.

Yet even after standing on top of the podium, something felt missing.

“The emotion is different, but I am yet to fully feel it. I was waiting for the anthem, but they didn’t play it for anyone at the ceremony. They just presented the medals,” Lipatnikova said, adding that she was still happy with the result and was already preparing for her next event. 

“I’m glad I got the gold medal and today I will also compete in the javelin.”

When told that national anthems would not be played at the Grand Prix this year, she remained pragmatic.

“We’re just glad to be wearing our Russian uniforms and carrying the flag. We have been waiting for this for a long time.”

Sport has long been at the centre of Lipatnikova’s life. Apart from athletics, she has also competed in darts and para-swimming at the regional level. Since 2013, however, athletics has been her main focus.

“In the beginning I had very modest results, but when I started doing better I began thinking about bigger goals,” she said.

At 41, she is still building her life around sport. Lipatnikova is studying at a sports academy and hopes to become a sports rheumatologist while eventually coaching athletes in the future.

Away from training and competition, she finds calm in quieter hobbies.

“To relax, I enjoy knitting and crochet,” she said.

The Russian contingent includes 26 members, all chasing podium finishes while also enjoying a break from the harsh winter back home.

“We just train wherever and whenever we can. A lot of training,” one athlete said when asked how they prepare for competitions.

Russia collected 15 medals on the opening day of the Grand Prix, with several athletes wrapping themselves in their flags after their events.

While the athletes are finding solace in simply wearing their national colours again, organisers say the absence of national anthems is largely due to logistical reasons.

Why No National Anthems At New Delhi 2026 World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Rahul Swami, Chief Executive Officer of the Paralympic Committee of India, said the absence of national anthems was not unusual for an event of this scale and was largely due to logistical challenges.

“It is a smaller-level championship, so it is not necessary to have a national anthem. The championship was almost going to be cancelled because of the war, but it did not happen and we had to make all the arrangements at the last minute. Everything that is happening here is approved by World Para Athletics,” Swami told Outlook India.

He added “In many Grand Prix events there are no medal ceremonies. If you want to play a national anthem, you need a proper system and a sound engineer because nothing can go wrong during a national anthem. Otherwise it becomes a bigger faux pas. Also, several countries withdrew because of the war, so we had to manage the resources accordingly.”

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: India Earned INR 21.9 Crore - Check Each Team's Payout List

  2. Naman Awards 2026: Dravid To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award; Gill To Be Named Cricketer Of The Year - Report

  3. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  4. 'I Am Also Human': Jitesh Sharma Opens Up On Losing Father, T20 World Cup Omission And More

  5. FIR Against Hardik Pandya? Advocate Files Complaint For 'Insulting' Flag During T20 World Cup Celebration

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

  2. Day In Pics: March 11, 2026

  3. JNU Violence And The ‘Victim Card’: When Campus Dissent Meets A Police Crackdown

  4. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

  5. Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Defeated In Lok Sabha Amid Huge Chaos

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Epic Faux Pas: How Trump Keeps Shifting The Goalpost In The War Against Iran

  3. EU Condemns Rising Settler Violence In West Bank, Calls On Israel To Act

  4. Long Way Home: Iran Calls Out US' Hypocrisy as Australia Grants Asylum To Iranian Women's Football Team

  5. Fire Breaks Out On Thai Cargo Ship Near Strait of Hormuz; Three Crew Missing

Latest Stories

  1. Close Shave For Farooq Abdullah, After Gunshot Fired At Jammu Wedding

  2. PM Modi Urges No Panic Over LPG Shortage

  3. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

  4. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  5. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  6. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  7. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  8. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony