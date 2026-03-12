Bodo/Glimt Vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Yellow Horde’s Dream Run Continues

The Norwegian fairytale reached new heights as Bodo/Glimt dismantled Sporting CP 3-0 at the Aspmyra Stadion. Sondre Brunstad Fet broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute, and Ole Didrik Blomberg doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time with a clinical finish from a tight angle. Sporting pressed for a response after the interval, but Kasper Hogh sealed the dominant victory in the 79th minute, turning home a cross from Jens Petter Hauge. The result marks a fifth consecutive European win for the Yellow Horde, who head to Lisbon with a massive advantage. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.

Bodo-Glimt and Sporting Lisbon Champions League soccer-Morten Hjulmand
Sporting's Morten Hjulmand, front, and Bodo/Glimt's Sondre Auklend fight for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Sporting Lisbon, in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix via AP
1/9
Bodo-Glimt and Sporting Lisbon Champions League soccer-Luis Suárez
Sporting's Luis Suárez, left, and Bodo/Glimt's Jostein Gundersen fight for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Sporting Lisbon, in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix via AP
2/9
Bodo-Glimt and Sporting Lisbon Champions League soccer-Fredrik Sjovold
Bodo/Glimt's Fredrik Sjovold, centre, and Sporting's Luis Guilherme, left, fight for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Sporting Lisbon, in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Mats Torbergsen/NTB Scanpix via AP
3/9
Bodo-Glimt and Sporting Lisbon Champions League soccer-Kasper Hogh
Bodo/Glimt's Kasper Hogh, right, scores their side's third goal of the game during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Sporting Lisbon, in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix via AP
4/9
Bodo-Glimt and Sporting Lisbon Champions League soccer-Ole Didrik
Bodo/Glimt's Ole Didrik Blomberg, right, scores their side's second goal of the game during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Sporting Lisbon, in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix via AP
5/9
Bodo-Glimt and Sporting Lisbon Champions League soccer-Ole Didrik
Bodo/Glimt's Ole Didrik Blomberg celebrates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Sporting Lisbon, in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix via AP
6/9
Bodo-Glimt and Sporting Lisbon Champions League soccer-Jostein Gundersen
Bodo/Glimt's Jostein Gundersen gets a yellow card during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Sporting Lisbon, in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix via AP
7/9
Bodo-Glimt and Sporting Lisbon Champions League soccer-
Bodo/Glimt's Sondre Brunstad Fet scores their side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Sporting Lisbon, in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix via AP
8/9
Bodo-Glimt and Sporting Lisbon Champions League soccer-
Bodo/Glimt's Kasper Hogh heads the ball as he tries to score against Sporting goalkeeper Rui Silva during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Sporting Lisbon, in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix via AP
9/9
Bodo-Glimt and Sporting Lisbon Champions League soccer-Luis Guilherme
Sporting's Luis Guilherme, right, and Bodo/Glimt's Ole Didrik Blomberg fight for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Bodo/Glimt and Sporting Lisbon, in Bodo, Norway. | Photo: Fredrik Varfjell/NTB Scanpix via AP
