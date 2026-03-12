Bodo/Glimt Vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Yellow Horde’s Dream Run Continues
The Norwegian fairytale reached new heights as Bodo/Glimt dismantled Sporting CP 3-0 at the Aspmyra Stadion. Sondre Brunstad Fet broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute, and Ole Didrik Blomberg doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time with a clinical finish from a tight angle. Sporting pressed for a response after the interval, but Kasper Hogh sealed the dominant victory in the 79th minute, turning home a cross from Jens Petter Hauge. The result marks a fifth consecutive European win for the Yellow Horde, who head to Lisbon with a massive advantage. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.
