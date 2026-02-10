Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

Serena Williams is eligible to return to professional tennis from February 22 after appearing on the International Tennis Integrity Agency eligibility list, leading to rumours of a possible comeback

Serena Williams listed for comeback International Tennis Integrity Agency professional return update
Serena Williams acknowledges the crowd after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic, of Austrailia, iin the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York. | Photo: AP/John Minchillo
  • Serena Williams has completed the six-month anti-doping requirement needed for a return

  • She was added to the International Tennis Integrity Agency reinstatement list

  • The 23-time Grand Slam champion last competed at the 2022 US Open

Speculation around Serena Williams’ comeback to professional tennis has intensified after the 23-time Grand Slam champion was officially listed as eligible to return to competition on February 22 by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

However, the American legend is yet to confirm whether she will actually return to the WTA Tour. Serena, 44, last played competitively at the 2022 US Open. She described her departure from the game as “evolving” away from tennis, rather than retirement.

Serena Williams’ Potential Comeback

Serena was added to the ITIA reinstatement list on Monday, six months after she initially registered with the sport’s anti-doping testing pool. The update, first reported by Bounces, means she has fulfilled the mandatory requirement for athletes returning from retirement.

Under ITIA regulations, any retired player who wishes to return must re-enter the drug-testing pool, provide detailed information about their whereabouts, and be available for testing for six months before competing again.

When news first broke last year that she had registered with ITIA, Serena dismissed the comeback rumours. “Omg yall I’m NOT coming back,” she posted on social media. “This wildfire is crazy.”

“If Serena decides to return and compete at the professional level,” U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre said, “together with her fans, we will enthusiastically welcome the return of one of the greatest champions in the history of our sport.”

Venus Williams, Serena’s elder sister, returned to competitive tennis last July at age 45 after nearly 18 months away from the tour. Speaking during her return, she openly said that she hoped Serena would rejoin her on tour.

“The only thing that would make this better is if she was here,” Venus said. “We always did everything together, so of course I miss her.”

The Williams sisters won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together.

(With AP Inputs)

