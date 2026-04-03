LA Clippers Vs San Antonio Spurs, NBA 2026: Mitchell and Strus Power Cavaliers Over Shorthanded Warriors
Donovan Mitchell tallied 25 points and Max Strus notched 24—including a dagger three-pointer in the final minute—as the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors 118-111. The Warriors, playing without Stephen Curry, received impressive 25-point performances from both Gui Santos and Brandin Podziemski. However, Cleveland’s veteran execution, bolstered by James Harden’s 19 points, proved decisive as the Cavs won for the seventh time in nine games. See best photos below.
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