How India Conquered Lord’s: Revisiting Women In Blue's Historic Test Triumph Against England At The Home Of Cricket

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 14 July 2026 1:12 am

India created history by becoming the first team to win a Women’s Test at Lord’s, shattering a 142-year male exclusivity at the venue. By etching their names onto the iconic Honours Board, they transformed the 'Home of Cricket' into a stage for their own sporting legacy

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 14 July 2026 1:12 am