How India Conquered Lord’s: Revisiting Women In Blue's Historic Test Triumph Against England At The Home Of Cricket

India secured a historic 270-run victory at Lord's, marking a watershed moment for women's cricket
Standout performances from Kranti Gaud and centurion Yastika Bhatia underpinned India's tactical dominance.
The win extends India's 40-year unbeaten streak in England, cementing their status as masters of the long format
The hallowed turf of Lord’s has long been the ultimate litmus test for cricketers, a sanctuary where history is etched into the very slope of the ground. For 142 years, the privilege of making that history belonged exclusively to men.
On July 13, 2026, that boundary was irrevocably shattered. The hosting of the first-ever women’s Test at Lord’s served as a watershed moment, and India ensured the occasion carried profound significance.
With a clinical, commanding 270-run victory, the Indian side participated in history while authoring a masterclass that transformed the 'Home of Cricket' into the stage for one of the greatest triumphs in the history of the women's game.
A Measured Start: Navigating the Morning Nerves
The contest began under a canopy of expectation, with England winning the toss and electing to field, hoping to utilize the early morning moisture and the venue's notorious slope.
However, India’s batting unit met the challenge with refined composure. A solid first-innings total of 285 provided the bedrock of their success. The ball deviated sharply off the seam, testing the batters’ discipline against the corridor of uncertainty. Smriti Mandhana’s 83 was a study in controlled aggression; she specifically targeted the areas between point and cover, refusing to be stifled by England’s disciplined channel bowling.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma focused on dead-batting the movement, building a platform that relied on precise footwork and an unwavering commitment to leaving the ball outside the off-stump. It was a partnership of grit, where every run was earned against a bowling attack that sensed a collapse.
By successfully negotiating the testing early conditions, India ensured they were setting a firm platform from which their bowlers could dictate the terms of the match.
Gaud’s Historic Breakthrough: Master of the Slope
If the batting set the stage, the bowling attack delivered the knockout blow. The defining narrative of the first innings was the arrival of 22-year-old debutant Kranti Gaud, whose performance was a revelation.
Gaud treated the Lord’s slope as a technical instrument, angling the ball in from wide of the crease to catch the slope and nip back sharply into the right-handers.
She baited the English middle order, drawing them into loose drives on a pitch where the ball was holding up just enough to create indecision. Her dismissal of the English captain was the highlight—a perfectly pitched outswinger that invited a drive, only to jag back and clip the top of off-stump.
By forcing the English batters to play on the front foot on an unpredictable deck, she dismantled their defensive resolve before they could settle.
Gaud dissected the English lineup with precision, claiming a spectacular 5/37. In doing so, she became the first woman to record a five-wicket haul at Lord’s. The Indian attack displayed an expert understanding of the conditions, using the movement off the pitch to ruthlessly expose England’s vulnerabilities.
By the time the hosts were skittled for 170, the pressure had become insurmountable, effectively steering the momentum of the Test into India’s hands.
The Bhatia Masterclass: Technical Brilliance
India pushed their advantage further in the second innings, led by an extraordinary performance from Yastika Bhatia. Fresh from an arduous recovery following ACL surgery, Bhatia played the innings of her life, crafting a magnificent 113 to become the first woman to hit a Test century at Lord’s.
Bhatia displayed remarkable leg-side dominance, but it was her footwork against the spin of Sophie Ecclestone that proved decisive. She consistently neutralized Ecclestone by stepping down the pitch to convert the length, or dropping back to pivot on the back foot when the ball was pitched short.
While Ghosh played the supporting role, Bhatia dictated the tempo, forcing the English fielders to chase balls to the boundary and tiring out the hosts under the mid-day sun.
With Mandhana chipping in another 70 and Richa Ghosh adding a blistering unbeaten 50, India declared at 341/7, setting England an imposing target of 457.
Clinical Precision: Sealing the Result
On the final day, the Indian bowlers returned with clinical intent; Sneh Rana’s 4/42 led the charge as they dismantled the remaining resistance, bowling England out for 186 to seal a historic 270-run win.
Rana utilised the deepening cracks in the pitch to extract variable bounce that made scoring off the back foot a perilous endeavor.
She varied her flight and pace masterfully, teasing the English batters into committing to shots on a surface that offered nothing but frustration
Deepti Sharma provided the perfect foil from the other end, tightening the screws with relentless, pinpoint accuracy that forced the hosts into a defensive shell. Together, they strangled the run-scoring opportunities, eventually inducing a collapse as the English batters, pushed into desperation, fell one after another in a flurry of misjudged shots.
A Legacy Of Supremacy
This triumph stands as a testament to India’s remarkable longevity in the longest format. The result reinforces their unbeaten record on English soil, which now spans an impressive 40 years. With four victories to England’s lone win in 16 encounters, India has solidified their reputation as masters of the skill-based, multi-day game
As the final wicket fell, it was clear that this was a moment of true equality. The names of Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Gaud are now etched onto the Lord's Honours Board, serving as permanent symbols of a new chapter—one where the Home of Cricket finally belongs to the women who have redefined the sport.