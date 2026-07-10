IND-W Vs ENG-W Toss Update, One-Off Test: England Women To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

India Women vs England Women, one-off Test: Here's the toss update and playing XIs for the historic IND-W vs ENG-W clash at Lord's, the first-ever women's Test to be played at the iconic venue

IND-W Vs ENG-W Toss Update, One-Off Test: England Women To Bowl First
IND-W Vs ENG-W Toss Update, One-Off Test: England Women To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs Photo: X/@englandcricket
Summary of this article

  • Lord's is hosting its first-ever women's Test as India Women take on England Women in a one-off match

  • Toss update: England Women won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • The four-day Test will be played from July 10 to 13 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground

India and England are set to contest a landmark one-off women's Test at Lord's in London from July 10 to 13, with the match becoming the first women's Test ever to be played at the historic venue.

The fixture represents another significant milestone for women's cricket at one of the sport's most iconic grounds.

The match follows Lord's hosting its 150th men's Test, where England defeated New Zealand in the recently concluded three-match series. It also comes shortly after the Women's T20 World Cup, which attracted strong crowds and ended with England finishing as runners-up on home soil.

IND-W Vs ENG-W Test Day 1 Live Score

The significance of the occasion extends beyond the cricket itself. For many years, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) denied the England women's team access to Lord's.

Campaigns led by trailblazers such as Rachael Heyhoe Flint, coupled with criticism of the club's policies, eventually prompted reforms that helped make the venue more accessible to women's cricket and created greater opportunities within the game.

Related Content
Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet passing by one of the places at Lord's ahead of the Test match against England - X/BCCIWomen
The historic Lord's Cricket Ground in London is hosting a landmark one-off Women's Test match between England and India. This monumental clash marks the first-ever women's Test played at the venue, taking place over four days. - AP
India's Sayali Satghare celebrates a wicket during the one-off Test against Australia on March 7, 2026. - | Photo: X/BCCIWomen
England's Gus Atkinson celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will O'Rourke during the second day of the test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

The India-England clash will be played over four days, the standard duration for women's Test matches. Only two women's Tests have been scheduled across five days, most recently the 2023 Ashes Test between England and Australia at Trent Bridge.

Since then, several players have called for five-day women's Tests to become standard, believing the extra day offers a better chance of producing a decisive result.

India Women Vs England Women, One-Off Test: Skippers Speak

Harmanpreet said, "Great opportunity for us to set a total on the board and let's see how it goes. Big achievement for us to play a first Test at Lord's, all of us are excited. Going with two pacers and three spinners. We do have one debut, Charani is going to make her debut and Yastika is back".

Sciver-Brunt said, "We're going to bowl. The most you can get out of the wicket is now. Couple of days home for some people, nice relaxed time (build up to this Test). Stood here on such a special occasion, would be remiss of us to not think about what's happened before. Two debutants today. Alice Capsey and Mady make their debut."

India Women Vs England Women, One-Off Test: Toss Update

England Women have won the toss and have opted to field.

India Women Vs England Women, One-Off Test: Playing XIs

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w), Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories