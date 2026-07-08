Who Is Arthur Fery? Meet The 23-Year-Old British Wildcard In The Wimbledon Semifinals

Fery was born in Sèvres, France but grew up only five minutes away from the All England Club in Wimbledon
His father, Loic, is a French businessman known for previously owning the Ligue 1 football club, FC Lorient, which he sold in 2026
Fery has captured the attention of the entire nation following his remarkable performance at the All England Championships
Arthur Fery will forever remember Wimbledon 2026 after achieving the most significant victory of his young career at just 23 years old. The British wild-card triumphed over ninth seed Flavio Cobolli with a score of 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-0, securing his spot in the semi-finals.
Ranked 114th in the ATP standings, Fery has captured the attention of the entire nation following his remarkable performance at the All England Championships.
With this victory, Fery has made history as the second man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals as a wild-card, following in the footsteps of Goran Ivanisevic, who accomplished this feat during his title run in 2001.
Who Is Arthur Fery?
Arthur Fery was born on July 12, 2002, in Sevres, France, but moved to London when he was just a month old. Remarkably, Fery grew up only five minutes away from the All England Club in Wimbledon. He attended King's College School before transitioning to the professional circuit and enrolling at Stanford University in 2020.
Fery dedicated three years to honing his skills in American college tennis. He is a two-time ITA All-American and was recognized as the 2023 Pac-12 Singles Player of the Year. In 2022, he ascended to the top of the national collegiate rankings, becoming Stanford's first top-ranked singles player since Bob Bryan in 1998.
Regarding his family, his mother, Olivia, was a professional player who participated in the women's doubles at the 1991 French Open. His father, Loic, is a French businessman known for previously owning the Ligue 1 football club, FC Lorient, which he sold in 2026.
At the junior level, Fery reached the third round of the Wimbledon boys' singles in 2019 and made it to the semi-finals in the boys' doubles at both Wimbledon in 2019 and the 2020 Australian Open.