Who Is Arthur Fery? Meet The 23-Year-Old British Wildcard In The Wimbledon Semifinals

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Fery made history as the second man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals as a wild-card, following in the footsteps of Goran Ivanisevic, who accomplished this feat during his title run in 2001.

Arthur Fery, Wimbledon 2026, AP Photo
Arthur Fery of Britain reacts to winning against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match at the Wimbledon. Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
Summary of this article

  • Fery was born in Sèvres, France but grew up only five minutes away from the All England Club in Wimbledon

  • His father, Loic, is a French businessman known for previously owning the Ligue 1 football club, FC Lorient, which he sold in 2026

  • Fery has captured the attention of the entire nation following his remarkable performance at the All England Championships

Arthur Fery will forever remember Wimbledon 2026 after achieving the most significant victory of his young career at just 23 years old. The British wild-card triumphed over ninth seed Flavio Cobolli with a score of 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-0, securing his spot in the semi-finals.

Ranked 114th in the ATP standings, Fery has captured the attention of the entire nation following his remarkable performance at the All England Championships.

With this victory, Fery has made history as the second man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals as a wild-card, following in the footsteps of Goran Ivanisevic, who accomplished this feat during his title run in 2001.

Who Is Arthur Fery?

Arthur Fery was born on July 12, 2002, in Sevres, France, but moved to London when he was just a month old. Remarkably, Fery grew up only five minutes away from the All England Club in Wimbledon. He attended King's College School before transitioning to the professional circuit and enrolling at Stanford University in 2020.

Related Content
Arthur Fery of Britain reacts to winning a point against Flavio Cobolli of Italy in their quarter-final men's singles match - AP/Brian Inganga
Flavio Cobolli of Italy celebrates winning the first set against Alex de Minaur of Australia in their fourth round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, July 6, 2026. - AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska
Italy's Flavio Cobolli hugs Germany's Alexander Zverev after the final tennis match at the French Open in Paris. - | Photo: AP/Emma Da Silva
Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's final match against Flavio Cobolli of Italy. - AP

Fery dedicated three years to honing his skills in American college tennis. He is a two-time ITA All-American and was recognized as the 2023 Pac-12 Singles Player of the Year. In 2022, he ascended to the top of the national collegiate rankings, becoming Stanford's first top-ranked singles player since Bob Bryan in 1998.

Regarding his family, his mother, Olivia, was a professional player who participated in the women's doubles at the 1991 French Open. His father, Loic, is a French businessman known for previously owning the Ligue 1 football club, FC Lorient, which he sold in 2026.

At the junior level, Fery reached the third round of the Wimbledon boys' singles in 2019 and made it to the semi-finals in the boys' doubles at both Wimbledon in 2019 and the 2020 Australian Open.

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