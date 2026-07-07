In Tibet, China's Ethnic Unity Law Renews Debate Over Identity, Autonomy

The self-immolation took place after China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law came into force on July 1, folding decades of assimilation policy into permanent statute. For Tibet, a region already carrying the lowest freedom score on earth, the law is being read less as a new chapter than as the legal closing of an old argument and, six months on, as the framework now reaching into monasteries, classrooms and the lives of Tibetans who left the plateau decades ago.