China's New Ethnic Unity Law Extends Beyond Its Borders, Sparks Concern Among Rights Groups

Overseas reach alarms rights groups

A provision holding individuals liable for violating the law even when outside China has drawn particular concern. Taiwan's foreign ministry issued a strong condemnation on the day the law took effect, warning that people of any nationality whose words or actions Beijing found unacceptable could become targets. Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said Taiwanese people travelling to China were already at considerable risk, and that Beijing now had yet another tool to fabricate charges, including against those seen as sympathetic to Taiwan.