Tibetan Activist's Self-immolation Draws Attention On China's Ethnic Unity Law

Veteran Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen died after self-immolating outside the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York on Thursday evening, in what Tibetan organisations described as a protest against China’s rule in Tibet.
According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), officers responded to a 911 call at around 6:30 p.m. and found a 52-year-old man with severe burns near the UN headquarters. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police said the investigation is ongoing and have not officially identified the victim or confirmed a motive.
Soon after the incident, Tibetan organisations identified the deceased as Lobga Rangzen, a long-time Tibetan independence activist based in the United States (US).
The Tibetan National Congress (TNC) New York and New Jersey said that he livestreamed a message on Facebook before the act, stating that his decision was driven by his commitment to the Tibetan cause and not by any personal circumstances.
According to the TNC, Rangzen urged Tibetans to continue their struggle for freedom and called on the international community not to ignore the situation in Tibet. The organisation also described him as a veteran activist who had spent decades campaigning for Tibetan independence through peaceful demonstrations.
The incident took place after all scheduled meetings at the agency had concluded and a UN spokesperson said the organisation’s operations were not affected.
The self-immolation comes days after China’s new Ethnic Unity Law came into effect. The legislation has drawn criticism from the US and the European Union (UN), with rights groups expressing concern that it could further restrict the rights of ethnic minorities, including Tibetans and Uyghurs. Tibetan activists have also opposed the law.
According to the International Campaign for Tibet, more than 150 Tibetans have self-immolated between 2009 and 2022, with several cases taking place outside Tibet. The organisation described Rangzen as a “tireless advocate for Tibet” and expressed condolences following his death.
China maintains that Tibet has been an integral part of its territory for centuries and says its policies have brought economic development and stability to the region. Tibetan groups, however, continue to allege restrictions on religious, cultural and political freedoms under Chinese rule.
What is China's Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law?
China’s Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law was adopted by the Chinese government on 12 March 2026 and came into effect on 1 July 2026.
According to Beijing, the law is aimed at strengthening national unity, social stability and ethnic harmony among China’s 56 officially recognised ethnic groups. It promotes what the government calls a “shared consciousness of the Chinese nation”, encouraging a common Chinese national identity while prioritising national unity.
The legislation also promotes the use of Mandarin Chinese in education, media and public life. Authorities say the measures are intended to improve communication, foster integration and support national development.
The law forms part of China’s broader ethnic policy, which emphasises national cohesion and integration while giving the state a greater role in promoting what it considers ethnic unity and social stability.
Why The Law Has Been Criticised?
The law has drawn criticism from Tibetan, Uyghur, Mongolian and international human rights groups, who argue that it could accelerate the assimilation of ethnic minorities and weaken their linguistic, cultural and religious identities.
Critics say the legislation provides stronger legal support for policies such as the expansion of boarding schools, where many Tibetan children study away from their families and communities for extended periods. They argue this could reduce the transmission of minority languages and cultural traditions across generations.
Another major concern is that the law gives authorities broad powers to determine what constitutes legitimate cultural expression and what may be regarded as “separatism.” Rights advocates warn that this could affect the use of minority languages, the celebration of traditional festivals, religious practices and discussions of history.
Critics have also raised concerns over Article 63, which they describe as introducing a form of extraterritorial (“long-arm”) jurisdiction. They argue the provision could allow Chinese authorities to pursue individuals outside China for actions deemed to oppose the country’s ethnic policies, raising concerns about transnational repression.
In addition, Articles 15 and 22 place greater emphasis on the use of Mandarin Chinese in education and public life. Human rights groups argue this could further restrict education and cultural preservation in minority languages such as Tibetan, Uyghur and Mongolian.
The Chinese government rejects these criticisms, maintaining that the law is intended to promote ethnic equality, national unity, and long-term social harmony rather than undermine the rights of ethnic minorities.
How Tibetan Group View the Law
Tibetan organisations have described the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law as an attempt to promote a single Chinese national identity at the expense of Tibet’s distinct cultural and religious heritage.
They argue that the law weakens the Tibetan identity by encouraging what Beijing calls a “shared consciousness of the Chinese nation”, while placing greater emphasis on Mandarin Chinese in education and public life. According to Tibetan advocacy groups, this could further marginalise the Tibetan language, history and cultural traditions.
Another major concern raised by Tibetan groups is the expansion of state-run boarding schools. They argue that many children are sent away from their families to study in Mandarin under the state's curriculum, reducing their exposure to their native language, culture and traditional way of life.
Tibetan activists also contend that the law gives authorities broad powers to determine what constitutes legitimate cultural expression and what may be considered “separatism”. They say this could affect the use of the Tibetan language, the celebration of traditional festivals, religious practices and discussions of Tibetan history.
Human rights advocates further argue that the legislation strengthens state powers to monitor and restrict speech, education and cultural activities in the name of national unity and social stability. They say the law could encourage greater surveillance, self-censorship and tighter control over Tibetan regions.
Tibetan groups maintain that genuine unity should be based on justice, equality and respect for cultural diversity rather than assimilation. They argue that preserving the Tibetan language, culture and religious traditions should not be viewed as a threat to national unity.
Beijing, however, rejects these allegations, maintaining that the law is designed to promote ethnic equality, national unity and long-term social harmony while protecting the lawful rights and interests of all ethnic groups.