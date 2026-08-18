IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: India Take Command Against Sri Lanka As 178-Run Lead Sets Up Galle Thriller

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India begin Day 4 with a 178-run first-innings lead over Sri Lanka in Galle, looking to extend their advantage and set a challenging fourth-innings target in the Test

IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 4
India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
Welcome to Day 4 of the India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test in Galle, with India firmly in the driver’s seat after securing a 178-run first-innings lead on Monday. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 after a remarkable recovery from 90/5, with Sonal Dinusha’s maiden Test century and Niroshan Dickwella’s 80 providing resistance. India’s spinners eventually finished the job, with Manav Suthar taking 4/76 and Ravindra Jadeja 3/57, while Jadeja also completed his 350th Test wicket. India now begin their second innings on Day 4, with the priority being to extend their advantage and set Sri Lanka a daunting fourth-innings target. However, rain remains a concern after weather interruptions affected the previous three days.
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India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: What Happened On Day 3

India tightened their grip on the first Test against Sri Lanka on Day 3, taking a 178-run first-innings lead after bowling the hosts out for 284 at Galle. Sri Lanka were reduced to 90/5 before Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha mounted a fightback with a 146-run partnership.

Dickwella scored 80 before Prasidh Krishna broke the stand, while Dinusha went on to register his maiden Test century, reaching three figures off 168 balls. India’s left-arm spinners then wrapped up the innings, with Manav Suthar taking 4/76 and Ravindra Jadeja claiming 3/57, including his 350th Test wicket.

India had posted 462, powered by Devdutt Padikkal’s 167 and KL Rahul’s 82. Rain and strong winds brought an early close to play, leaving India firmly in control.

India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: Streaming Info

The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: Greetings!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog! It’s India vs Sri Lanka, Day 4, so stay tuned for all the live updates.

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