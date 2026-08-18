IND Vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: India Take Command Against Sri Lanka As 178-Run Lead Sets Up Galle Thriller

India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: What Happened On Day 3
India tightened their grip on the first Test against Sri Lanka on Day 3, taking a 178-run first-innings lead after bowling the hosts out for 284 at Galle. Sri Lanka were reduced to 90/5 before Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha mounted a fightback with a 146-run partnership.
Dickwella scored 80 before Prasidh Krishna broke the stand, while Dinusha went on to register his maiden Test century, reaching three figures off 168 balls. India’s left-arm spinners then wrapped up the innings, with Manav Suthar taking 4/76 and Ravindra Jadeja claiming 3/57, including his 350th Test wicket.
India had posted 462, powered by Devdutt Padikkal’s 167 and KL Rahul’s 82. Rain and strong winds brought an early close to play, leaving India firmly in control.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: Streaming Info
The India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test Day 4: Greetings!
Hello, we’re back with another live blog! It’s India vs Sri Lanka, Day 4, so stay tuned for all the live updates.