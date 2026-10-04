Delhi Protest Turns Tense By Evening As Police Detain Protesters Near Ashoka Road

Protesters trying to march to Jantar Mantar faced heavy barricades and police deployment.
Neha Bora and several others were detained as protesters alleged police assault and sought information about detained activists.
Police said they denied permission because Jantar Mantar has limited capacity, while organisers vowed to continue the protests.
What began as a largely peaceful protest in Delhi on Sunday demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar turned tense by evening, as hundreds of protesters were stopped from moving towards Jantar Mantar and several were detained by Delhi Police.
Around 5,000 police and paramilitary personnel, including Delhi Police, reserve forces, CISF and SSB personnel, were deployed across central Delhi ahead of the planned protest marches.
The march was scheduled to begin from India Gate at 3 pm, with protesters planning to move towards Jantar Mantar. However, Delhi Police had not granted permission for either protest.
During the day, the gathering remained largely peaceful, with protesters raising slogans against the Election Commission and demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Protesters were also seeking registration of an FIR against ACP Vivek Bhagat, whom they allege had molested a woman.
Protesters Face Police Barricades
Earlier in the day, Saurav Das posted on X that protesters were outside the Parliament Street Police Station and alleged that police were unwilling to meet the woman who had accused the police officer of molestation.
“We are outside the Parliament Street Police Station. The Police is unwilling to meet the victim who has been molested by ACP Vivek Bhagat. This is unacceptable! We will continue to stand here until they let us in,” Das said.
The situation changed as protesters attempted to move towards Jantar Mantar. By around 5 pm, roads leading towards Janpath had been heavily barricaded and protesters were prevented from entering the area.
With access to Jantar Mantar blocked through multiple layers of barricades, protesters moved towards Ashoka Road near Hotel Royal Plaza. They attempted to push through the barricades but were stopped by security personnel.
The protesters then moved back and began marching towards Ashoka Road, raising slogans as police and paramilitary personnel maintained a heavy presence in the area.
The atmosphere became increasingly tense as the evening progressed. Several buses were brought in to detain protesters, while large contingents of Delhi Police, SSB and CISF personnel were deployed around the area.
Protesters Allege Police Assault, Detentions
Some protesters alleged that they were beaten by Delhi Police. At one point, several detained protesters managed to get out of a bus through its rear gate despite the presence of hundreds of security personnel in the area.
Among those detained during the day was Neha Bora, AISA National President and one of the prominent faces associated with the protest. She was detained by Delhi Police near Ashoka Road as protesters attempted to move towards Jantar Mantar.
Notably, the All India Students' Association later said in a post on X that Bora has been released from Narela Industrial Area Police Station.
Several protesters who spoke to Outlook said they would continue their mobilisation until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns, insisting that they would not back down despite the police action and restrictions imposed on the demonstrations.
We will continue our protest until the CEC resigns, several protesters said.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also alleged that senior activists and women leaders were seeking information about the whereabouts of detained protesters.
“AIDWA leaders Asha Sharma and Maimoona Mollah, RTI and Save Democracy activist Anjali Bharadwaj and Navsharan Singh, and other senior leaders are at Parliament Street Police Station demanding to know the whereabouts of where Neha Bora and other women activists have been taken to by the Delhi Police in unmarked private cars,” the CPI(M) said in a post on X.
Protest Continues Despite Police Restrictions
By late evening, police had dispersed the protesters from the area and taken several detained persons away in buses.
A senior Delhi Police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Outlook that permission had not been granted because Jantar Mantar could accommodate only around 500 protesters, while thousands were expected to participate in Sunday’s demonstrations.
The officer said organisers could have sought permission to hold the protest at Ramlila Maidan, which has a larger capacity.
Another protest has been planned for October 10 by CJP and other left-leaning student wings. However, the senior officer said Delhi Police had not granted permission for that protest either.
The protests demanding the CEC’s resignation have now entered their third consecutive day, with organisers indicating that they intend to continue their mobilisation despite the restrictions imposed by Delhi Police.