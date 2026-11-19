Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined Chhath devotees at Hathi Ghat and emphasized festival discipline and cleanliness across the capital.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi conducted special cleanliness drives across Chhath ghats before and after the celebrations.
No verified report confirms actor Jackie Shroff joined a Chhath ghat cleaning drive with Rekha Gupta in Delhi.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, took part in a cleanliness drive at Chhath Ghat Munak Canal in the North Delhi area on Thursday.
"While we celebrate festivals and uphold our culture and traditions grandly, it is also our responsibility to clean our surroundings and the city after every event. It is not just about the Munak Canal; it is about all of Delhi," Gupta told reporters.
She said the government will do its work, but people should come together and keep the national capital clean.
This year, the Delhi government built an 11-km-long Chhath Ghat along a dry stretch of the Munak Canal. The event was organised by Bhamla Foundation and Modern Public School.