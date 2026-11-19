Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Javagal Srinath's tally of 236 Test wickets
Bumrah becomes India's 10th-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 237 scalps
The Indian pacer achieves the milestone in just 53 Test matches
Jasprit Bumrah added another significant milestone to his remarkable Test career during the opening Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The Indian speedster produced an impressive performance with the ball, claiming three wickets on Day 1 to help restrict the hosts after Shubman Gill elected to bowl first.
Bumrah's three-wicket haul also took him past former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath in the country's all-time Test wicket-takers list. The 32-year-old reached 237 Test wickets, moving into the top 10 after achieving the landmark in considerably fewer matches than Srinath.
Jasprit Bumrah Goes Past Javagal Srinath's Test Record
Bumrah entered the Wellington Test with 234 wickets to his name, just two short of Srinath's career tally of 236. He needed three wickets to move past the former India pacer and achieved the feat with an impressive opening-day spell.
The right-arm fast bowler first dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a two-ball duck in the opening over. He then removed Daryl Mitchell for one before returning after lunch to dismiss Tom Blundell for five. Bumrah finished with figures of 3/21 in 10 overs, taking his career tally to 237 wickets in 53 Tests.
In comparison, Srinath collected 236 wickets across 67 Test appearances between 1991 and 2002. Bumrah has therefore surpassed the former pacer in 14 fewer matches.
Where Does Jasprit Bumrah Stand in India's Test Wicket-Takers List?
With 237 wickets, Bumrah has moved into 10th place on India's all-time Test wicket-takers list. Bhagwath Chandrasekhar occupies ninth position with 242 wickets, meaning the Indian speedster needs six more wickets to move past him.
Anil Kumble continues to lead the chart with 619 wickets, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin (537) and Kapil Dev (434). Harbhajan Singh (417) and Ravindra Jadeja (356) complete the top five.
Bumrah's rise is particularly impressive given that he has reached the milestone in just 53 Tests. With several years potentially remaining in his career, the Indian pacer will have opportunities to climb further up the prestigious list.