Name: Jasprit Bumrah

Born: 6 December 1993
Specialization: Right Arm Fast Bowler

Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah is a right-arm fast bowler with a distinct bowling technique who represents the Indian Cricket Team in all formats of the game. Domestically, he represents Gujarat and has been consistently purchased by the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League since his maiden season in the league in 2013. He is the fastest Indian pacer to take 150 wickets in Test Cricket and the second-fastest Indian Bowler to reach 100 wickets in One Day International cricket. He also holds the record of scoring the highest runs in an over in Test Cricket. As of 2024, he is the highest-ranked bowler in the ICC Test player rankings and the first bowler to achieve the number of rankings in all three formats of the game.

Bumrah's natural talent and raw ability caught the eye of local coaches and selectors. He developed his style of bowling through years of experimentation. He rose through the ranks of age-group cricket in Gujarat, showcasing his unique bowling style and ability to deliver yorkers with pinpoint accuracy.

Bumrah's breakthrough performance came in 2013 when he made his debut for the Gujarat senior team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic Twenty 20 competition, and helped his side to win the coveted trophy.

His performances in the tournament earned him a spot in the Mumbai Indians squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL), with them paying 1 lakh to acquire his services. In 2024, he has raised his stock by his stellar performances, making their most recent bid for him in the IPL auction come to 12 crore rupees. He has played for Mumbai Indians from 2013 to 2024 consecutively for 11 straight seasons.

In January 2016, Bumrah made his debut for India in a Twenty20 International (T20I) against Australia.

He emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the Australian T20I series, and also notably became the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket across all competitions in a calendar year, taking 28 wickets in just his maiden year as an international player. His ability to bowl Yorkers at the death overs and generate movement off the pitch made him an instant hit in the limited-overs formats of the game.

He made his Test debut against South Africa in January 2018 and has also held the post of Vice-Captain for the Test cricket team since December 2023 and also assumed captaincy in the absence of usual squad captain Rohit Sharma.

He was named in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year in 2018, the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year in 2017 and 2018, the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the decade for 2011-2012 and was also awarded the Polly Umrigar award by BCCI in the 2018-19 and 2021-2022 seasons.

