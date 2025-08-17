Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement: Jasprit Bumrah Available For Selection; Informs Selectors - Report

Jasprit Bumrah is available for Asia Cup 2025 selection - report
Bumrah did not play the fifth IND vs ENG Test
The fast bowler boosts' IND's chances at marquee tournament
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly confirmed his availability for the Asia Cup 2025 -- a move that can potentially put an end to speculation about his fitness. India start their continental title defence with a group match against minnows United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10, 2025.
Bumrah, 31, informed national selectors, including Ajit Agarkar’s committee, of his readiness. Uncertainty surrounded Bumrah’s participation due to careful workload management following the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series in England.
Bumrah Confirms Availability for Squad Selection
This announcement addressed earlier speculation regarding his fitness. His limited participation in the recent India vs England Test series had raised concerns, as management carefully monitored his workload during that period.
"Bumrah has informed the selectors that he will be available for Asia Cup selection. The selection committee will meet and discuss it when they meet next week,” The Indian Express reported, quoting a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source.
This latest development, many believe, will pave the way for his inclusion in the squad. Ajit Agarkar’s selection committee is likely to meet in Mumbai on August 19, 2025, to finalise the squad.
Massive Boost For India's Asia Cup Ambitions
Bumrah’s availability will provide a significant boost to India’s Asia Cup hopes. India are the defending champions. This is crucial, particularly as the tournament uses the T20 format. It's worth noting that critics scrutinised his absence from parts of the England Test series.
Regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers to have ever played the game, Bumrah's return strengthens India’s pace attack as the team heads to the UAE for the continental competition. The Asia Cup runs from September 9 to September 28, 2025.
A Proven Performer And Capable Leader
Bumrah cemented his status as India’s premier bowler. He has delivered match-winning performances in ICC tournaments and multi-nation events.
In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Bumrah played a crucial role, helping India secure the title win by taking 15 wickets and earning the Player of the Series award. He's also a two-time ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.
While he previously led the attack in Asia Cup editions, injuries or workload management occasionally limited his participation. Besides, his leadership and ability to perform under pressure are extremely valuable, important for the Asia Cup and in preparing for the next T20 World Cup cycle.
Earlier in the day, reports emerged that captain Suryakumar Yadav had cleared the fitness test and is now ready to lead the team. The Indian team is likely to have a mixture of established stars and younger talents. Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj are some of the key names.