Four Indians Make The Cut As Cricket Australia Unveils Test XI Of 2025

India feature strongly with KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja named
Temba Bavuma captains a global Test XI blending stars from India, Australia, England and South Africa
Major names like Rishabh Pant and Steve Smith miss out, triggering debate among fans
Cricket Australia has sparked wide debate and admiration by unveiling Cricket.com.au’s Test XI of 2025, a global selection that rewards impact over nationality. Rather than limiting the side to Australian regulars, the XI celebrates the best red-ball performers across the year, reflecting how Test cricket in 2025 was shaped by decisive individual brilliance in different conditions and continents.
The chosen XI blends technical class, leadership, and match-winning edge, bringing together stars from India, England, South Africa, and Australia. From gritty opening partnerships to a fearsome bowling attack, the lineup reads like a snapshot of everything that defined elite Test cricket this year, resilience, adaptability, and the ability to dominate sessions.
A Star-Studded Batting Core Defines the Test XI of 2025
At the top, KL Rahul and Travis Head form a contrasting opening pair, combining Rahul’s composure with Head’s aggressive intent. The middle order is where the XI truly shines, featuring Joe Root and Shubman Gill, two batters who consistently dictated terms against elite bowling attacks in 2025.
Leadership responsibility goes to Temba Bavuma, whose calm presence and clutch performances stood out in high-pressure Tests. Behind the stumps, Alex Carey earns the wicketkeeper’s slot, rewarded for his tidy glovework and timely lower-order runs that often shifted momentum.
Bowling Firepower and All-Round Balance Set This XI Apart
The all-round strength of the side is boosted by Ben Stokes, whose influence with bat, ball, and attitude remained unmatched in crunch moments. The pace attack is headlined by Mitchell Starc, supported by Jasprit Bumrah and Scott Boland, a trio capable of dismantling lineups in any conditions.
Spin duties fall to Simon Harmer, whose control and wicket-taking threat made him indispensable on turning tracks. Ravindra Jadeja is named as the 12th man, narrowly missing out despite another consistent year as a complete Test cricketer.