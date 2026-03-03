T20 World Cup 2026: Why Did India Alter Wankhede Practice Before Semi-Final Clash Against England?

India postponed their Wankhede training session ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final vs England due to a lunar eclipse, rescheduling practice by an hour

Summary

Summary of this article

  • India delayed their Wankhede training session ahead of the England semi-final

  • The change was made due to a lunar eclipse on March 3 in Mumbai

  • The Men in Blue are seeking revenge for their 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final loss to England

Team India made an unusual adjustment to their preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England by postponing their training session on Tuesday, March 3, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The Men in Blue were originally scheduled to begin practice from 6 PM to 9 PM IST, two days before their big clash on March 5, as part of their standard pre-match routine. However, the session was delayed by about an hour to start around 7 PM, a move that caught fans’ attention and stirred conversation ahead of the high-stakes encounter.

The reason behind the change was not due to weather or strategic overhaul but a lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) expected to take place on March 3, a rare celestial event visible in parts of India this week.

Due to traditional beliefs associated with the eclipse period, the team management opted to shift net timings to avoid practicing during the eclipse window, seen by some in Indian tradition as inauspicious.

This rescheduling reflects the blend of cultural sensitivity and cricketing focus as India gears up for one of the most important matches of their campaign.

Eclipse Reason Behind Training Change

The total lunar eclipse scheduled on March 3 was set to begin around 3:20 PM IST and conclude by 6:47 PM IST, overlapping India’s usual training slot. Due to this, and guided by beliefs around Chandra Grahan, the team chose to delay the session by about an hour so players would begin practice after the conclusion of the eclipse.

While modern sports science does not link celestial events with performance, the decision was influenced by the team’s desire to maintain a positive mindset and avoid any perceived bad luck before their semifinal challenge.

Team India’s coaching staff, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, has also incorporated off-field routines such as temple visits and prayers into their World Cup journey, underlining the mix of preparation and belief as they aim to peak at the business end of the tournament.

India Seek 2022 T20 World Cup Semi-Final Revenge Against England

Beyond the timing tweak, India’s upcoming clash with England carries historical weight. The two sides last met in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final, where England defeated India convincingly by 10 wickets, knocking them out of the tournament and leaving a lasting memory for fans.

That loss has become part of India’s motivation heading into the 2026 edition, especially as the defending champions aim to go one better this time.

India sealed their spot in the 2026 semifinals with a thrilling chase against the West Indies, where a match-winning unbeaten 97 from Sanju Samson guided them to victory and kept their title defence alive.

Now, with historical context and crowd support behind them at Wankhede, India will look to avenge the 2022 defeat and book their place in the final against a formidable England side, a match that promises to be one of the biggest in this year’s tournament.

Q

When is India playing England in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final?

A

India will face England in the semi-final on March 5 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Q

Why did India change their training schedule before the semi-final?

A

India rescheduled their practice session due to a lunar eclipse on March 3 in Mumbai.

