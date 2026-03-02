ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How England Reached The Semi-Finals? Here's A Recap Of The Three Lions' Journey

England’s journey to the 2026 T20 World Cup semi-finals was a story of two halves. In the first round (Groups) they seemed a bit nervy but in the second (Super 8s), the Three Lions went a level higher across all departments

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How England Reached The Semi-Finals
England cricketers celebrating wickets against Scotland in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C clash at Eden Gardens. Photo: englandcricket/X
  • England set to face co-hosts India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final

  • The Three Lions are unbeaten in their last three games

  • Here's a recap of their journey to the semis

England look like a team on mission, searching for lost glory and yearning for redemption. The two-time champions, who last won the competition in 2022, are now just 2 wins away from reclaiming the title, but for that, they will have to co-hosts and reigning champions India.

This is the same opponent that defeated them in the previous T20 World Cup semi-final. As a matter of fact, this fixture has now become a routine match-up as it will be the third time in a row that India and England will meet at this stage of the tournament.

Over the last two editions, the winner of this match has went on to lift the T20 World Cup - in 2022 it was England and in 2024 India became two-time champions.

But before the two teams collide on Thursday, March 5 at the Wankhede Stadium, let's have a look back at England's journey to the semis.

England Path To Semi-Finals

England’s journey to the 2026 T20 World Cup semi-finals was a story of two halves. Their journey began with a nervous 4-run win over Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium.

In their second Group outing, the Three Lions crashed out against the West Indies by 30 runs before finding their feat and winning back-to-back matches against Scotland and Italy in Kolkata.

As soon as England reached the Super 8s, they started playing on a different level. All of a sudden the team looked complete across all departments.

Harry Brook's side first thrashed Sri Lanka by 51 runs in their Super 8s opener, but their best performance came well and truly against Pakistan.

Brook played a captain's knock, scoring a 50-ball century that rescued his side for a 2-wicket win. With that victory, England had also become the first team to officially qualify for the semi-finals.

The 2009 and 2022 winners capped off their splendid Super 8s run with a 4-wicket win over New Zealand. As a result, England finished at the summit of Group B and were drawn against the second best team from Group A, India.

Published At:
