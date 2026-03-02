MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix: Marco Bezzecchi Clinches Easy Win; Pedro Acosta Finishes Second

The 1-2-3 of Bezzecchi, Acosta and Fernandez saw Ducati's 88-race podium streak finally end as Martin held on to fourth with Acosta leading the overall standings by seven from Bezzecchi heading into the Brazilian GP on March 22. Acosta, 21, said: "Super nice to start the season in that way. We have found something. Still a way to go. We have to keep calm."