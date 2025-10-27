Motorsport

MotoGP World Championship 2025: Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta Record 1-2 Finish In Sepang

After securing second in the 2025 MotoGP™ World Championship standings with a runner-up finish in Saturday's sprint race, Álex Marquez raced to a dominant victory in the Malaysian Grand Prix at a sweltering Sepang International Circuit, leading home fellow Spaniard Pedro Acosta. Second place behind Francesco Bagnaia in the Sprint on Saturday secured the Gresini Racing Ducati secured Márquez the points he needed to wrap-up second place in the Riders' Championship and register an historic family 1–2 behind brother Marc - the first in MotoGP™ history. With the pressure off, Márquez attacked early in the GP. Starting from second on the grid, he made a brilliant pass on early race leader Bagnaia on Lap 2 and was never challenged again as he pulled away to win from Acosta by 2.676